Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0021 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 0 0% 0.000 USD/JPY 79.62 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7312 -- 0.011 SPOT GOLD 1711.55 0.16% 2.670 US CRUDE 85.69 0.01% 0.010 DOW JONES 13107.21 0.00% 0.00 ASIA ADRS 0.00 0.00% 0.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- U.S. to reopen Wednesday; modest gains for other markets SE Asia Stocks-Banks lead Indonesia, Malaysia to record close WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: * Bank Negara Governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz and Austrian Ambassador to Malaysia Andrea Wicke attend art exhibition, Level 3, BNM Museum and Art Gallery, Kuala Lumpur, 3.45 pm (0745). * Malaysia's state power firm Tenaga Nasional holds press conference on fourth quarter earnings at its headquarters, Kuala Lumpur 5.00 pm (0900). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei climbs after hitting 2-week low on BOJ easing > Wall St closed for 2nd day, to reopen on Wednesday > SIFMA recommends US fixed market open on Oct 31 > Yen off highs, market resigned to BOJ disappointing > Gold flat as Europe stocks gains muted by US Sandy > US gasoline falls as Sandy hits demand more than supply > Palm oil drops to 2-wk low on Indonesia tax, U.S. storm MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > Canadian minister silent on talks over Petronas bid > TH Plantations, pilgrim's fund set up 1 bln rgt sukuk programme > Platts adds new Malaysia storage terminal to pricing process > BREAKINGVIEWS-Petronas return may herald Canada M&A clarity