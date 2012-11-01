Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0026 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1412.16 0.02% 0.220 USD/JPY 79.86 0.13% 0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7102 -- 0.016 SPOT GOLD 1719.86 -0.01% -0.190 US CRUDE 86.21 -0.03% -0.030 DOW JONES 13096.46 -0.08% -10.75 ASIA ADRS 119.71 -0.30% -0.36 ------------------------------------------------------------- Asian shares retreat ahead of China data SE Asia Stocks-Mostly weaker, Thai stocks rebound in weak month WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: * CIMB Islamic Chief Executive Officer Badlisyah Abdul Ghani shares plans for Halfest 2013, Redang Room, Putra World Trade Centre, Kuala Lumpur, 10.30 am (0230). * AEON Co's Asean Business Vice-President and Chief Executive Officer Nagahisa Oyama holds press conference in business strategy in Malaysia, Renaissance Hotel, Kuala Lumpur, 11.00 am, (0300). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei slips in early trade ahead of China PMI data > Wall St ends flat, tech shares dip after Sandy shutdown > Prices climb on month-end trades after megastorm > Euro, AUD calm ahead of China PMI > Gold up with Wall St on day but posts monthly loss > Gasoline up on U.S. Northeast supply worry, crude mixed > Palm slips as high exports may do little to cut stocks MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > YTL Corp fully redeems 500 mln rgt Commercial Papers programme > Carrefour sells Malaysia unit to Japan's Aeon > Malaysia's Tenaga posts 1 bln rgt Q4 net profit > Panasonic to halt Europe smartphone sales, cut business units > Gozde, Koc, Malaysian UEM to bid in roads tender > Canadian minister silent on talks over Petronas bid > Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia OTHER DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com