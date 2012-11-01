Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which
could have an influence on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0026 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1412.16 0.02% 0.220
USD/JPY 79.86 0.13% 0.100
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7102 -- 0.016
SPOT GOLD 1719.86 -0.01% -0.190
US CRUDE 86.21 -0.03% -0.030
DOW JONES 13096.46 -0.08% -10.75
ASIA ADRS 119.71 -0.30% -0.36
-------------------------------------------------------------
Asian shares retreat ahead of China data
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly weaker, Thai stocks rebound in weak month
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY
GMT:
* CIMB Islamic Chief Executive Officer Badlisyah Abdul Ghani shares plans for Halfest 2013,
Redang Room, Putra World Trade Centre, Kuala Lumpur, 10.30 am (0230).
* AEON Co's Asean Business Vice-President and Chief Executive Officer Nagahisa Oyama holds
press conference in business strategy in Malaysia, Renaissance Hotel, Kuala Lumpur, 11.00 am,
(0300).
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei slips in early trade ahead of China PMI data
> Wall St ends flat, tech shares dip after Sandy shutdown
> Prices climb on month-end trades after megastorm
> Euro, AUD calm ahead of China PMI
> Gold up with Wall St on day but posts monthly loss
> Gasoline up on U.S. Northeast supply worry, crude mixed
> Palm slips as high exports may do little to cut stocks
MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
> YTL Corp fully redeems 500 mln rgt Commercial Papers programme
> Carrefour sells Malaysia unit to Japan's Aeon
> Malaysia's Tenaga posts 1 bln rgt Q4 net profit
> Panasonic to halt Europe smartphone sales, cut business units
> Gozde, Koc, Malaysian UEM to bid in roads tender
> Canadian minister silent on talks over Petronas bid
