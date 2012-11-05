Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1414.2 -0.94% -13.390 USD/JPY 80.43 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.719 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1681.37 0.30% 5.010 US CRUDE 84.76 -0.12% -0.100 DOW JONES 13093.16 -1.05% -139.46 ASIA ADRS 119.75 -0.95% -1.15 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, crude oil dip despite stronger US jobs SE Asia Stocks--Malaysia retreats; telecoms stocks lead losses WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: * 48th annual session and 59th steering committee meeting of Coordinating Committee for Geoscience programme in East and South-East Asia at Holiday Villa Beach Resort & SPA, Langkawi at 0830am (0030). * Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin officiates World Innovation Forum Kuala Lumpur 2012 at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre at 0930am (0130) (to Nov 7), and receives courtesy call from Switzerland's Economic Affairs Minister Johann Scheider-Amman at the Deputy Prime Minister's office, Parliament Building, Kuala Lumpur at 1200pm (0400). * Symposium on Global connected car solutions at One World Hotel, Petaling Jaya at 0930am (0130). * Ministry of International Trade and Industry invites to the "Signing of the scope of the Malaysia-Efta Free Trade Agreement" at Perdana Hall, MIDA, KL Sentral, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200). * Mass Rapid Transit Corp press conference on the project's Bumiputera Agenda at MRT Information Centre, TTDI Plaza, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200). * Hiap Huat Holdings Bhd prospectus launch and press conference in conjunction with listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd at The Westin Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200). * 2nd International conference on Water Resources in conjunction with the 20th UNESCO-IHP Regional Steering Committee meeting for South-East Asia and The Pacific at Bayview, Kuah, Langkawi at 1100am (0300). * Dewan Negara Speaker Abu Zahar Ujang receives courtesy call from Indonesian ambassador Herman Prayitno at Parliament Building at 1100am (0300). * American-Malaysian Chamber of Commerce Young Enterprise annual achievers showcase at Berjaya Times Square Hotel, Jalan Imbi, Kuala Lumpur at 1115am (315). * Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Jamil Khir Baharom chairs meeting of states excos in charge of Islamic Religious Affairs at Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council, Bangunan Perkim, Kuala Lumpur at 1145am (0345). * Agreement exchange ceremony for development of world's first integrated lobster Aquaculture Park at Shangri-La Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1500pm (0700). * Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Bhd (PUNB) and University Putra Malaysia launch PUNB Biz Plan Challenge 2012 competition at Universiti Putra Malaysia, Serdang at 2000pm (1200). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei opens lower, softer yen seen supporting exporters > Wall St ends storm-shortened week with a selloff > Bond prices near flat as investors eye election > US dollar in favour as market eyes election > Gold down 2 pct after strong US nonfarm payrolls > Oil falls as U.S. acts to boost East Coast fuel supply > Palm oil slips to 2-week low as stocks weigh MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > India's summer-sown oilseed output seen down, soybean up > CIMB Australia hopes for sukuk market deals > India should tax crude palm oil imports at 10 pct-Mistry > Canada's Harper says could block other foreign investments > Motor racing-Formula One teams face fee hike for 2013 > M&C Hotels room revenue falls on weakness in Asia > Investors cry foul over privatising KFC franchisees in Malaysia > Singapore Air Q2 profit falls 54 pct, says outlook challenging > AirAsia X offering 790 million shares in Malaysian IPO > Cuba's oil hopes hit by another unsuccessful well > Malaysia's SapuraKencana secures $274 mln in contracts > Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia OTHER DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com