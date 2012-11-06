Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0025 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1417.26 0.22% 3.060 USD/JPY 80.17 -0.14% -0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6928 -- 0.014 SPOT GOLD 1684.59 0.04% 0.600 US CRUDE 85.73 0.09% 0.080 DOW JONES 13112.44 0.15% 19.28 ASIA ADRS 120.77 0.85% 1.02 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St, dollar edge up day before US election SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Malaysia fall to multi-week lows WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: * Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin observes candidates sitting for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Taman Kosas, Ampang, Kuala Lumpur at 0815am (0015), attends 116th Menteris Besar and Chief Minister's meeting at Prime Minister's Office, Perdana Putra Building, Putrajaya at 1000 (0200), and attends Asia Pacific Junior Original Concert at Petronas Philharmonic Hall, Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre at 2020pm (1220). * Islamic Banking and Finance Institute (IBFIM), Accounting Research Institute and UiTM organising 'Developing the 1st Islamic Corporate Social Responsibility (i-CSR)' at IBFIM, Dataran Kewangan, Darul Takaful, Kuala Lumpur at 0900am (0100). * PWC Malaysia and The Institute of Bankers Malaysia launching a Compliance Function Effectiveness survey at Gardens Hotel, Mid Valley, Kuala Lumpur at 0900am (0100). * Health Minister Liow Tiong Lai attends 1st Malaysia International Healthcare Travel Expo (MIHTE 2012) launch at Sunway Pyramid Convention Centre, Petaling Jaya at 0915am (0115). * Land Public Transport Commission hosts site visit to the extension of the Express Rail Link KLIA Express and KLIA Transit Service to KLIA2 in Sepang, at KLIA Express Departure Hall, KL City Terminal, KL Sentral Station at 0930am (0130). * Bancatakaful partnership agreement signing between MBBS and AIA AFG Takaful Bhd at Prince Hotel & Residence, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200). * NAZA Kia Malaysia launching Setapak 4S Centre at Lot 5695, Jalan Usahawan 6, Off Jalan Genting Klang, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200). * Maxis to launch first all-in-one solutions for Logistics and Transportation SMEs at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club at 1000am (0200). * Pullman Putrajaya Lakeside 5-star hotel rating commemoration ceremony and launch of art exhibition at Pullman Putrajaya Lakeside, Putrajaya at 1045am (0245). * TM Malaysia Bhd signs with TeAM to bring cloud services to Malaysian SMES supported by VADS Bhd platform at Menara KL, Jalan Punchak, Off Jalan P Ramlee, Kuala Lumpur at 1100am (0300). * Presentation of American Welding Society Accredited Satellite Test Facility Certification under SIRIM Bhd to Kedah Industrial Skills and Management Development Centre at Sunway Putra Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1200pm (0400). * Warrior Council of Malaysia (Pendekar) Supreme Council calls on Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin at Deputy Prime Minister's Office, Parliament Building, Kuala Lumpur at 1400pm (0600). * Hybrid Fund agreement signing ceremony between SME Bank Bhd and TERAJU at Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur at 1415pm (0615). * Halal Industry Development Corp launching Halal Creative Channel for Young Generation at Dewan Sri Endon, Precinct 10, Putrajaya at 1430pm (0630). * MTDC and Sirim on joint technology commercialisation programme for Better Understanding of Commercialisation activities at De Palma Hotel, Ampang, Kuala Lumpur at 1430pm (0630). * Palestinian Ambassador to Malaysia Abdel Aziz Abu Ghoush calls on Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin at Deputy Prime Minister's Office, Parliament House, Kuala Lumpur at 1500pm (0700). * Information, Communications and Culture Minister Rais Yatim launches Student Discount Card at Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris, Tanjung Malim at 1000am (0200), and attends Merdeka Video Challenge Grand Finale at Craft Complex, Jalan Conlay, Kuala Lumpur at 2020pm (1220). * Suaram launch and forum of stop state violence rally at Auditorium Bar Council, Kuala Lumpur at 2000pm (1200). 