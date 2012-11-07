Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which
could have an influence on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0008 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1428.39 0.79% 11.130
USD/JPY 80.24 -0.12% -0.100
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7313 -- -0.019
SPOT GOLD 1710.26 -0.30% -5.080
US CRUDE 88.15 -0.63% -0.560
DOW JONES 13245.68 1.02% 133.24
ASIA ADRS 121.49 0.60% 0.72
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street gains as U.S. votes, euro steady
SE Asia Stocks-Most weak; Malaysia falls to five-week lows
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY
GMT:
* Prime Minister Najib Razak launches ICT Entrepreneur Initiatives (PUsh) ceremony at TM
Convention Centre, TM Tower, Jalan Pantai Baharu, Kuala Lumpur at 1500pm (0700)
* Malaysian Investment Development Authority announces project by Top ATC Industries, MIDA
Sentral, Perdana Hall, 10th Floor, Jalan Stesen Sentral 5, Kuala Lumpur Sentral at 2pm (0700)
* Communications and Culture Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Kamaruddin Siaraf attends
Roundtable Discussion with Smart Partners organised by The South-South Information Gateway
(SSIG) at Hotel Hilton, Petaling Jaya,Selangor at 900am (0200)
* Information Communications and Culture Minister Rais Yatim attends Institute of
Constitutional Monarchy lecture titled 'Continuity of the Nation State' by the Regent of Perak
Raja Nazrin Shah at Royale Bintang Hotel, Damansara at 1400pm (0600).
* Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad receives the Malaysian Institute of Planners
award at Renaissance Hotel, Jalan Ampang at 1100am (0400)
* Information, Communications and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Dr Rais Yatim attends
Institution of Constitutional Monarchy lecture titled 'Continuity of the Nation State' by the
Raja Muda of Perak Raja Dr Nazrin Shah at Royale Bintang Hotel, Damansara at 2pm (0700)
* Information Communications and Culture Minister Rais Yatim attends Institute of
Constitutional Monarchy lecture titled 'Continuity of the Nation State' by the Regent of Perak
Raja Nazrin Shah at Royale Bintang Hotel, Damansara at 1400pm (0600).
* Ministry of International Trade and Industry organises 'Orogramme briefing session on
Malaysia Halal System No 2/2012' at Putra World Trade Centre at 0900am (0100).
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei follows Wall Street higher ahead of U.S. election result
> Wall St jumps as election waiting nears the end
> Bonds fall as auction lackluster; vote eyed
> Dollar eyes U.S. presidential race, AUD shines
> Gold jumps 2 pct on Obama bets, technical bounce
> Oil up with Wall Street as U.S. goes to the polls
> Palm oil extends losses, drops to 1-mth low; US elections eyed
MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
> Shareholders overwhelmingly back $1.7 bln buyout of Malaysia KFC franchisees
> Legislator in Canada's ruling party blasts CNOOC bid for Nexen
> Canada to allow civil nuclear trade with India, no timeline
> Diary
> Stocks news
> Press digest
> Political risk
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
OTHER DIARIES & DATA
U.S. earnings diary
European earnings diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com