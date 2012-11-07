Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0008 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1428.39 0.79% 11.130 USD/JPY 80.24 -0.12% -0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7313 -- -0.019 SPOT GOLD 1710.26 -0.30% -5.080 US CRUDE 88.15 -0.63% -0.560 DOW JONES 13245.68 1.02% 133.24 ASIA ADRS 121.49 0.60% 0.72 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street gains as U.S. votes, euro steady SE Asia Stocks-Most weak; Malaysia falls to five-week lows WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: * Prime Minister Najib Razak launches ICT Entrepreneur Initiatives (PUsh) ceremony at TM Convention Centre, TM Tower, Jalan Pantai Baharu, Kuala Lumpur at 1500pm (0700) * Malaysian Investment Development Authority announces project by Top ATC Industries, MIDA Sentral, Perdana Hall, 10th Floor, Jalan Stesen Sentral 5, Kuala Lumpur Sentral at 2pm (0700) * Communications and Culture Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Kamaruddin Siaraf attends Roundtable Discussion with Smart Partners organised by The South-South Information Gateway (SSIG) at Hotel Hilton, Petaling Jaya,Selangor at 900am (0200) * Information Communications and Culture Minister Rais Yatim attends Institute of Constitutional Monarchy lecture titled 'Continuity of the Nation State' by the Regent of Perak Raja Nazrin Shah at Royale Bintang Hotel, Damansara at 1400pm (0600). * Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad receives the Malaysian Institute of Planners award at Renaissance Hotel, Jalan Ampang at 1100am (0400) * Information, Communications and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Dr Rais Yatim attends Institution of Constitutional Monarchy lecture titled 'Continuity of the Nation State' by the Raja Muda of Perak Raja Dr Nazrin Shah at Royale Bintang Hotel, Damansara at 2pm (0700) * Information Communications and Culture Minister Rais Yatim attends Institute of Constitutional Monarchy lecture titled 'Continuity of the Nation State' by the Regent of Perak Raja Nazrin Shah at Royale Bintang Hotel, Damansara at 1400pm (0600). * Ministry of International Trade and Industry organises 'Orogramme briefing session on Malaysia Halal System No 2/2012' at Putra World Trade Centre at 0900am (0100). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei follows Wall Street higher ahead of U.S. election result > Wall St jumps as election waiting nears the end > Bonds fall as auction lackluster; vote eyed > Dollar eyes U.S. presidential race, AUD shines > Gold jumps 2 pct on Obama bets, technical bounce > Oil up with Wall Street as U.S. goes to the polls > Palm oil extends losses, drops to 1-mth low; US elections eyed MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > Shareholders overwhelmingly back $1.7 bln buyout of Malaysia KFC franchisees > Legislator in Canada's ruling party blasts CNOOC bid for Nexen > Canada to allow civil nuclear trade with India, no timeline > Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia OTHER DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com