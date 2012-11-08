Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1394.53 -2.37% -33.860 USD/JPY 79.91 -0.1% -0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6812 -- 0.037 SPOT GOLD 1716.29 0.00% -0.020 US CRUDE 84.72 0.33% 0.280 DOW JONES 12932.73 -2.36% -312.95 ASIA ADRS 119.77 -1.42% -1.72 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks sink on fiscal angst after US vote, euro slips SE Asia Stocks-Most rebound; Singapore at two-week highs WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: * KUALA LUMPUR - Monetary Policy Statement and release of Sep 2012 Index of Industrial Production (IPI) and Sep 2012 Manufacturing Sales. * KUALA LUMPUR - AAPA 56th Assembly of Presidents at Shangri-La Hotel, Kuala Lumpur (to Nov 9) * KUALA LUMPUR - Ministry of International Trade and Industry organizes seminar on 'Innovation Products and Technology Solutions for Entrepreneurs and Exporters' at Menara Matrade, Jalan Khidmat Usaha, off Jalan Duta at 0845am (0045). * KUALA LUMPUR - Memorandum of understanding signing ceremony between MoTour and Bank of China Malaysia on MM2H programme at Malaysia Tourism Centre (Matic), Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur at 0930am (0130). * KUALA LUMPUR - Iskandar Investment Bhd signs lease purchase agreement with Distinctive Group at Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200). * KUALA LUMPUR - Sime Darby Bhd holds AGM at Sime Darby Convention Centre, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200). * KUALA LUMPUR - EPSOM College in Malaysia press conference with AirAsia Bhd chief executive officer Tony Fernandes at Epson College, Block D4, Publika, Solaris Dutamas, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200). * KUALA LUMPUR - Chevrolet Malaysia signs on the national diving team as the brand's ambassador at National Aquatic Centre, Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200). * KUALA LUMPUR - Opening ceremony of OneBuild and OneWare 2012, Malaysia International Building, Architecture and Construction Technology Exhibition and Malaysia International Hardware Show at Putra World Trade Centre at 1030am (0230). * KUALA LUMPUR - Signing ceremony between Felda Transport Services Sdn Bhd and DHL Supply Chain Malaysia for spare parts logistics solution service agreement at Balai Felda, Jalan Gurney, Kuala Lumpur at 1100am (0300). * KUALA LUMPUR - Symantec launches SEP Small Business Edition 2013 in Malaysia at Renaissance Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1100am (0300). * KUALA LUMPUR - Launch of AmTactical Bond at Menara AmBank, Jalan Yap Kwan Seng, Kuala Lumpur at 1100am (0300). * KUALA LUMPUR - Information, Communications and Culture Minister Rais Yatim attends a meeting with film associations at Sultan Abdul Samad Complex, Jalan Raja, Kuala Lumpur at 1100am (0300), and opens the Kuala Lumpur-level 1Malaysia community gathering at Pentas Budaya, Kampung Puah, Lembah, Wangsa Maju at 1630pm (0830). * KUALA LUMPUR - Prime Minister Najib Razak launches 1Malaysia Pondok Development Foundation at Taman Bukit Indah Mosque, Ampang, Kuala Lumpur at 1600pm (0800). * PETALING JAYA - Prime Minister's wife Rosmah Mansor hands over BAKTI aid to flood victims at Dengkil Community Centre, Dengkil Town at 1030am (0230), and launches coffee table book titled 'Seorang profesor Bersama NGO Juita' at PJ Hilton Hotel, Petalimg Jaya at 1600pm (0800). 