Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0007 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1405.87 0.22% 3.070 USD/JPY 78.26 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6488 -- -0.010 SPOT GOLD 1620.86 0.09% 1.420 US CRUDE 93.26 0.42% 0.390 DOW JONES 13207.95 0.32% 42.76 ASIA ADRS 120.91 0.22% 0.26 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-US stocks manage 6th day of gains, stimulus eyed SE Asia Stocks-Banks lead Indonesia to near 3-month high WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: * Nil major scheduled. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei ends 4-day rally but logs best weekly gain since February > S&P 500 ekes out gains to run streak to six days > U.S. bond prices gain on worries about global economy > Euro posts weekly loss vs dollar, yen > Gold up on stimulus hopes after weak Chinese data > Oil falls as China buys less, global demand seen weak > Palm ends off 2-month low, USDA report in focus MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > El Nino emerges, raising fears over food prices > Genting Singapore's Q2 disappoints as gaming revenue slows > Australia's Crown eyes Echo's licence for Sydney casino > F&N shares hit record, ThaiBev seen behind block trade > Malaysia's July palm oil stocks up 17.6 pct-MPOB > Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia OTHER DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com