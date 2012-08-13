Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which
could have an influence on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0007 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1405.87 0.22% 3.070
USD/JPY 78.26 0.03% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6488 -- -0.010
SPOT GOLD 1620.86 0.09% 1.420
US CRUDE 93.26 0.42% 0.390
DOW JONES 13207.95 0.32% 42.76
ASIA ADRS 120.91 0.22% 0.26
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-US stocks manage 6th day of gains, stimulus eyed
SE Asia Stocks-Banks lead Indonesia to near 3-month high
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY
GMT:
* Nil major scheduled.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei ends 4-day rally but logs best weekly gain since February
> S&P 500 ekes out gains to run streak to six days
> U.S. bond prices gain on worries about global economy
> Euro posts weekly loss vs dollar, yen
> Gold up on stimulus hopes after weak Chinese data
> Oil falls as China buys less, global demand seen weak
> Palm ends off 2-month low, USDA report in focus
MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
> El Nino emerges, raising fears over food prices
> Genting Singapore's Q2 disappoints as gaming revenue slows
> Australia's Crown eyes Echo's licence for Sydney casino
> F&N shares hit record, ThaiBev seen behind block trade
> Malaysia's July palm oil stocks up 17.6 pct-MPOB
> Diary
> Stocks news
> Press digest
> Political risk
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
OTHER DIARIES & DATA
U.S. earnings diary
European earnings diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com