Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which
could have an influence on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0007 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1404.11 -0.13% -1.760
USD/JPY 78.31 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6573 -- -0.009
SPOT GOLD 1610.96 0.09% 1.420
US CRUDE 92.67 -0.06% -0.060
DOW JONES 13169.43 -0.29% -38.52
ASIA ADRS 120.12 -0.65% -0.79
-------------------------------------------------------------
Stocks slip on world growth worries; euro gains
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly higher; Indonesia underperforms
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY
GMT: *Nil major scheduled
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei edges higher; investors await catalysts
> US STOCKS-Wall St slips after six-day run; Japan data weighs
> Bond yields dip after selloff draws buyers
> Euro squeezed higher ahead of euro zone GDP data
> Gold down on doubts over central banks' stimulus
> Brent up on supply worry, economic concerns check gain
> Markets, rising stocks drag palm to near 10-month low
MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
> Camco venture targets palm oil projects
> Malaysian state firm buys Genting utility unit for $738 mln
> Indonesia palm export forecast lowered due to economic woes
> San Miguel Q2 net up 50 pct, led by energy business growth
> Total told to halt Kurdish deals or sell Halfaya stake
> Putrajaya Holdings' 3 billion-ringgit sukuk assigned AAA rating
> Malaysia's Q2 GDP growth may slip, July inflation seen stable
> Australia looks to reopen refugee detention centres in Nauru, PNG
> Indonesia's Timah says given Koba Tin mining option
> Sri Lanka Telecom Q2 group net down 39 pct yr/yr
