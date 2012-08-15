Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0003 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1403.93 -0.01% -0.180 USD/JPY 78.8 0.09% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7309 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1600.39 0.15% 2.350 US CRUDE 93.18 -0.27% -0.250 DOW JONES 13172.14 0.02% 2.71 ASIA ADRS 119.55 0.00% 0.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- SE Asia Stocks-Mostly higher; Indonesia underperforms WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: *Nil major scheduled MARKET NEWS > Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 0.34 pct > Fatigued Wall St ends flat on low volume > Prices drop as US retail sales beat forecasts > Upbeat data lifts USD; more gains eyed > Gold down as U.S. retail sales dampen easing hopes > Gold down as U.S. retail sales dampen easing hopes > Palm oil ends off new 10-month low on swelling stocks MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > Malaysian state firm buys Genting utility unit for $738 mln > Indonesia palm export forecast lowered due to economic woes > San Miguel Q2 net up 50 pct, led by energy business growth > Total told to halt Kurdish deals or sell Halfaya stake > Malaysia's Q2 GDP growth may slip, July inflation seen stable > Australia looks to reopen refugee detention centres in Nauru, PNG > Indonesia's Timah says given Koba Tin mining option > Sri Lanka Telecom Q2 group net down 39 pct yr/yr > Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia OTHER DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com