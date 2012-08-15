Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which
could have an influence on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0003 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1403.93 -0.01% -0.180
USD/JPY 78.8 0.09% 0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7309 -- -0.002
SPOT GOLD 1600.39 0.15% 2.350
US CRUDE 93.18 -0.27% -0.250
DOW JONES 13172.14 0.02% 2.71
ASIA ADRS 119.55 0.00% 0.00
-------------------------------------------------------------
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly higher; Indonesia underperforms
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY
GMT:
*Nil major scheduled
MARKET NEWS
> Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 0.34 pct
> Fatigued Wall St ends flat on low volume
> Prices drop as US retail sales beat forecasts
> Upbeat data lifts USD; more gains eyed
> Gold down as U.S. retail sales dampen easing hopes
> Palm oil ends off new 10-month low on swelling stocks
MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
> Malaysian state firm buys Genting utility unit for $738 mln
> Indonesia palm export forecast lowered due to economic woes
> San Miguel Q2 net up 50 pct, led by energy business growth
> Total told to halt Kurdish deals or sell Halfaya stake
> Malaysia's Q2 GDP growth may slip, July inflation seen stable
> Australia looks to reopen refugee detention centres in Nauru, PNG
> Indonesia's Timah says given Koba Tin mining option
> Sri Lanka Telecom Q2 group net down 39 pct yr/yr
