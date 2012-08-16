Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2355 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1405.53 0.11% 1.600 USD/JPY 78.99 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.819 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1603.86 0.06% 0.980 US CRUDE 94.31 -0.02% -0.020 DOW JONES 13164.78 -0.06% -7.36 ASIA ADRS 119.04 -0.43% -0.51 ------------------------------------------------------------- Stocks firm; bonds fall on stimulus uncertainty SE Asia Stocks-Wilmar leads S'pore lower; others mixed WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: - International Trade and Industry Deputy Minister Datuk Mukhriz Mahathir witnesses the signing of a facility agreement between Admuda Sdn Bhd and Maybank, Bilik Mutiara, Level 15, Block 10, International Trade and Industry Ministry, Jalan Duta, Kuala Lumpur at 10 am (0200 GMT) - Maybank Chief Executive Officer Datuk Seri Abdul Wahid Omar announces half-year financial results, Level 51, Menara Maybank, Jalan Tun Perak, Kuala Lumpur at 1 pm (0500 GMT) - Bumi Armada announces second quarter results, Mezzanine 7, Crowne Plaza Hotel, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Kuala Lumpur at 4.45 pm (0845 GMT) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei expected to gain as soft yen props up exporters > Wall St continues advance but at a snail's pace > Yields rise on stronger U.S. data, fewer Europe fears > U.S. dlr underpinned by yields; euro under pressure > Gold rises on hope for US easing, hedge fund bullish > Brent ends above $116 to 3-month high on tight supply > Palm oil ends higher on export recovery MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > Malaysia's DRB-Hicom says sees interest in insurance business > Malaysia's CIMB Q2 net profit climbs 14.4 pct > Malaysia's GDP jumps in Q2 on strong consumption, investment > Islamic finance body plans scholar accreditation, ethics code > Malaysia's July CPI up 1.4 pct y/y, less than f'cast > Malaysia's Axiata unit prices $1.6 bln Islamic bonds at nominal value > ANZ may sell Asia bank stakes due to stringent capital rules > Australia's Echo says open to change after talks with Crown > Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia OTHER DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com