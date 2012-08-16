Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which
could have an influence on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2355 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1405.53 0.11% 1.600
USD/JPY 78.99 -0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.819 -- 0.002
SPOT GOLD 1603.86 0.06% 0.980
US CRUDE 94.31 -0.02% -0.020
DOW JONES 13164.78 -0.06% -7.36
ASIA ADRS 119.04 -0.43% -0.51
-------------------------------------------------------------
Stocks firm; bonds fall on stimulus uncertainty
SE Asia Stocks-Wilmar leads S'pore lower; others mixed
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY
GMT:
- International Trade and Industry Deputy Minister Datuk Mukhriz Mahathir witnesses the
signing of a facility agreement between Admuda Sdn Bhd and Maybank, Bilik Mutiara, Level 15,
Block 10, International Trade and Industry Ministry, Jalan Duta, Kuala Lumpur at 10 am (0200
GMT)
- Maybank Chief Executive Officer Datuk Seri Abdul Wahid Omar announces half-year financial
results, Level 51, Menara Maybank, Jalan Tun Perak, Kuala Lumpur at 1 pm (0500 GMT)
- Bumi Armada announces second quarter results, Mezzanine 7, Crowne Plaza Hotel, Jalan
Sultan Ismail, Kuala Lumpur at 4.45 pm (0845 GMT)
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei expected to gain as soft yen props up exporters
> Wall St continues advance but at a snail's pace
> Yields rise on stronger U.S. data, fewer Europe fears
> U.S. dlr underpinned by yields; euro under pressure
> Gold rises on hope for US easing, hedge fund bullish
> Brent ends above $116 to 3-month high on tight supply
> Palm oil ends higher on export recovery
MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
> Malaysia's DRB-Hicom says sees interest in insurance business
> Malaysia's CIMB Q2 net profit climbs 14.4 pct
> Malaysia's GDP jumps in Q2 on strong consumption, investment
> Islamic finance body plans scholar accreditation, ethics code
> Malaysia's July CPI up 1.4 pct y/y, less than f'cast
> Malaysia's Axiata unit prices $1.6 bln Islamic bonds at nominal value
> ANZ may sell Asia bank stakes due to stringent capital rules
> Australia's Echo says open to change after talks with Crown
