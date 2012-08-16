Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2349 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1415.51 0.71% 9.980 USD/JPY 79.26 -0.08% -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8294 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1614.36 0.00% 0.060 US CRUDE 95.26 -0.36% -0.340 DOW JONES 13250.11 0.65% 85.33 ASIA ADRS 120.15 0.93% 1.11 ------------------------------------------------------------- Stocks rise on Merkel remarks, dollar slips SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia snaps six-day rally, S'pore commodities strong WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: - Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak honours Olympic bronze medalist Pandalela Rinong anak Pamg at the Prime Minister's Office at 11.30 am (0330 GMT) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei to test July's 2-mth high; Merkel comments ease ECB worry > Wall St hits 4-month high, boosted by Germany, Cisco > Yields near 3-month highs as fears on euro zone ebb > Euro gains enhanced after Merkel backs ECB Draghi comments > Gold rises on hopes for central bank stimulus > Oil at 3-mth peak on stimulus hope, Middle East worry > Palm oil gains to 2-week top on export recovery MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > Malaysia's Affin cleared to start talks on Bank Muamalat stake > Indonesian tin producers cut exports due to low prices > Malaysia's WCT wins $320 mln construction job in Oman > Malaysia's Petronas Dagangan appoints new chief > Pre-election largesse seen fuelling Malaysia's surging economy > Bullish bets on Asia FX down, peso long positions more than halved > Malaysia's Bumi Armada reports Q2 net profit of $29.4 mln > Malaysia Maybank's Q2 net beats expectations on loans growth > Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia OTHER DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com