Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which
could have an influence on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2349 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1415.51 0.71% 9.980
USD/JPY 79.26 -0.08% -0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8294 -- -0.005
SPOT GOLD 1614.36 0.00% 0.060
US CRUDE 95.26 -0.36% -0.340
DOW JONES 13250.11 0.65% 85.33
ASIA ADRS 120.15 0.93% 1.11
-------------------------------------------------------------
Stocks rise on Merkel remarks, dollar slips
SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia snaps six-day rally, S'pore commodities strong
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY
GMT:
- Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak honours Olympic bronze medalist Pandalela Rinong
anak Pamg at the Prime Minister's Office at 11.30 am (0330 GMT)
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei to test July's 2-mth high; Merkel comments ease ECB worry
> Wall St hits 4-month high, boosted by Germany, Cisco
> Yields near 3-month highs as fears on euro zone ebb
> Euro gains enhanced after Merkel backs ECB Draghi comments
> Gold rises on hopes for central bank stimulus
> Oil at 3-mth peak on stimulus hope, Middle East worry
> Palm oil gains to 2-week top on export recovery
MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
> Malaysia's Affin cleared to start talks on Bank Muamalat stake
> Indonesian tin producers cut exports due to low prices
> Malaysia's WCT wins $320 mln construction job in Oman
> Malaysia's Petronas Dagangan appoints new chief
> Pre-election largesse seen fuelling Malaysia's surging economy
> Bullish bets on Asia FX down, peso long positions more than halved
> Malaysia's Bumi Armada reports Q2 net profit of $29.4 mln
> Malaysia Maybank's Q2 net beats expectations on loans growth
