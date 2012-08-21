Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2351 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1413.17 -0.35% -4.960 USD/JPY 79.26 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7967 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1636.91 -0.06% -0.980 US CRUDE 96.68 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 13203.58 -0.51% -68.06 ASIA ADRS 120.42 0.02% 0.02 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-US stocks slip after 4-year high; euro soars on ECB SE Asia Stocks-S'pore, Thailand up in dividend season; Banks drag Vietnam WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: - TSH Resources Bhd EGM at Eastin Hotel, PJ, Selangor at 9.30am (0130). - Supermax 2Q12 media and analysts briefing at Grand Millennium Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at noon (0400). - Nova MSC Bhd AGM at Bukit Kiara Equestrian & Country Resort, Kuala Lumpur at 3pm (0700). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei seen trapped in range after recent rally > Wall St slips after S&P 500 hits four-year high > Bonds little changed, ECB plans in focus > Euro hits 7-week high on speculation ECB will take action > Gold up 1 pct at 3-1/2-month high on ECB stimulus talk > Oil rises on euro zone hopes, supply worries > Palm oil edges up to 2-week top, posts weekly gain MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > Fitch:Malaysian growth supportive, but fiscal pressure remains ž > China Aviation Oil aborts oil storage plans in Malaysia > Korea Life likely to ditch plan to buy ING's SE Asia unit > Heineken may raise $6 bln bid for Tiger brewer-sources > Malaysia's Malakoff gets nod to issue $575 mln Islamic bonds > Malaysian cocoa processor scraps secondary listing in Singapore > Qatar top sovereign Europe property buyer with 6 weeks gas cash > Malaysia's Felda says not in talks to buy Sarawak Plantation ž > Tyre grade rubber rises on support moves, doubts linger > Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia OTHER DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com