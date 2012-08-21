Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which
could have an influence on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2351 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1413.17 -0.35% -4.960
USD/JPY 79.26 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7967 -- -0.005
SPOT GOLD 1636.91 -0.06% -0.980
US CRUDE 96.68 0.00% 0.000
DOW JONES 13203.58 -0.51% -68.06
ASIA ADRS 120.42 0.02% 0.02
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-US stocks slip after 4-year high; euro soars on ECB
SE Asia Stocks-S'pore, Thailand up in dividend season; Banks drag Vietnam
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY
GMT:
- TSH Resources Bhd EGM at Eastin Hotel, PJ, Selangor at 9.30am (0130).
- Supermax 2Q12 media and analysts briefing at Grand Millennium Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at noon
(0400).
- Nova MSC Bhd AGM at Bukit Kiara Equestrian & Country Resort, Kuala Lumpur at 3pm (0700).
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei seen trapped in range after recent rally
> Wall St slips after S&P 500 hits four-year high
> Bonds little changed, ECB plans in focus
> Euro hits 7-week high on speculation ECB will take action
> Gold up 1 pct at 3-1/2-month high on ECB stimulus talk
> Oil rises on euro zone hopes, supply worries
> Palm oil edges up to 2-week top, posts weekly gain
MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
> Fitch:Malaysian growth supportive, but fiscal pressure remains ž
> China Aviation Oil aborts oil storage plans in Malaysia
> Korea Life likely to ditch plan to buy ING's SE Asia unit
> Heineken may raise $6 bln bid for Tiger brewer-sources
> Malaysia's Malakoff gets nod to issue $575 mln Islamic bonds
> Malaysian cocoa processor scraps secondary listing in Singapore
> Qatar top sovereign Europe property buyer with 6 weeks gas cash
> Malaysia's Felda says not in talks to buy Sarawak Plantation ž
> Tyre grade rubber rises on support moves, doubts linger
