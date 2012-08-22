Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which
could have an influence on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2344 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1413.49 0.02% 0.320
USD/JPY 78.57 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6985 -- 0.003
SPOT GOLD 1653.94 0.52% 8.550
US CRUDE 97.33 0.07% 0.070
DOW JONES 13172.76 -0.23% -30.82
ASIA ADRS 120.41 -0.01% -0.01
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-S&P recovers from losses, dollar falls after Fed
SE Asia Stocks-Most lower; Vietnam extends losses amid bank fears
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY
GMT:
- UOB (Malaysia) second half 2012 Economic Outlook, Menara UOB, Jalan Raja Laut at 10 am
(0200).
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei set to fall as exporters face stronger yen
> S&P 500 finishes flat on Fed minutes
> Yields fall after Fed minutes
> US dollar pummeled by Fed's willingness for more stimulus
> Gold jumps above $1,650; Fed minutes feed stimulus hopes
> Oil rises on Fed minutes, U.S. inventory drop
> Palm oil ends at new 1-month high, exports support
MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
> Insurance Australia profit falls on UK write-offs
> More cost cuts loom as jet fuel prices cage 'Flying Kangaroo'
> RBS, Commerzbank drawn into U.S. Iran money probe
> India must push China to scrap rapeseed meal ban -industry
> Study sees US auto job losses if Japan joins trade pact
> Thailand plans $476 mln more for rubber intervention
> Astro offers 1.52 bln shares in Malaysia's 3rd largest IPO
