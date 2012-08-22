Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2344 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1413.49 0.02% 0.320 USD/JPY 78.57 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6985 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1653.94 0.52% 8.550 US CRUDE 97.33 0.07% 0.070 DOW JONES 13172.76 -0.23% -30.82 ASIA ADRS 120.41 -0.01% -0.01 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-S&P recovers from losses, dollar falls after Fed SE Asia Stocks-Most lower; Vietnam extends losses amid bank fears WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: - UOB (Malaysia) second half 2012 Economic Outlook, Menara UOB, Jalan Raja Laut at 10 am (0200). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei set to fall as exporters face stronger yen > S&P 500 finishes flat on Fed minutes > Yields fall after Fed minutes > US dollar pummeled by Fed's willingness for more stimulus > Gold jumps above $1,650; Fed minutes feed stimulus hopes > Oil rises on Fed minutes, U.S. inventory drop > Palm oil ends at new 1-month high, exports support MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > Insurance Australia profit falls on UK write-offs > More cost cuts loom as jet fuel prices cage 'Flying Kangaroo' > RBS, Commerzbank drawn into U.S. Iran money probe > India must push China to scrap rapeseed meal ban -industry > Study sees US auto job losses if Japan joins trade pact > Thailand plans $476 mln more for rubber intervention > Astro offers 1.52 bln shares in Malaysia's 3rd largest IPO > Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia OTHER DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com