Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0020 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1402.08 -0.81% -11.410 USD/JPY 78.55 0.1% 0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6882 -- 0.014 SPOT GOLD 1668.54 -0.09% -1.500 US CRUDE 96 -0.28% -0.270 DOW JONES 13057.46 -0.88% -115.30 ASIA ADRS 119.87 -0.45% -0.54 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks ease as Fed stimulus hopes dim SE Asia Stocks-Fed hopes support; credit fears drag Vietnam WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: - Release of International Reserves as at 15 Aug 2012 - AT Systematization Bhd AGM at Grand Paragon Hotel, Johor at 8am (0000). - Scanwolf Corporation Bhd AGM at Kinta Riverfront Hotel, Perak at 10am (0200). - QL Resources Bhd AGM at Saujana Resort, Shah Alam, Selangor at 10am (0200). - PCCS Group Bhd AGM at Lot 1376, GM127, Mukim Simpang Kanan, Jln Kluang, Batu Pahat, Johor at 10am (0200). - China Stationery Ltd Special General Mtg at Sime Darby Convention Centre, KL at 10am (0200). - OSK Holdings Bhd EGM at The Auditorium, 11th Flr, Plaza OSK, Jln Ampang, KL at 10am (0200). - Integrax Bhd EGM at Nirwana Ballroom 1, Crowne Plaza Mutiara Hotel, KL at 10.30am (0230). - K-Star Sports Ltd EGM at Putrajaya Shangri-La, Putrajaya at 11am (0300). - IJM Plantations Bhd AGM at Holiday Villa Hotel & Suites Subang, Selangor at 3.30pm (0730). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei falls 1.3 pct as Fed stimulus hopes dim > Wall St falls as Fed doubts knock equities > Yields fall as traders up bets on new Fed purchases > Euro hits 7-week high vs dollar on Spain aid talks news > Gold hits 4-month high on Fed stimulus hopes, Spain > Brent crude pares gain as stimulus hopes ease > Palm oil off 1-mth high, U.S. weather in focus MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > India monsoon 2 pct below avg, rains help rice growing > Four foreign oil workers kidnapped off Nigeria freed > Qantas posts loss, cancels Dreamliner orders to cut costs > Insurance Australia profit falls on UK write-offs