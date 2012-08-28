Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0000 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1410.44 -0.05% -0.690 USD/JPY 78.75 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6591 -- 0.007 SPOT GOLD 1665.21 0.10% 1.610 US CRUDE 95.66 0.20% 0.190 DOW JONES 13124.67 -0.25% -33.30 ASIA ADRS 119.12 -0.58% -0.70 ------------------------------------------------------------- Stocks flat; Treasuries up, eyes on central banks SE Asia Stocks-Vietnam falls to 7-month low; others retreat WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: > Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Chor Chee Heung delivers keynote address at the 15th National Housing and Property Summit 2012 at Lagoon Ballroom 1, Level 15, Sunway Resort Hotel & Spa, Petaling Jaya at 8.30am (0300). > AEON Credit Service (M) Bhd holds EGM at InterContinental Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 0930am (0130). > Jerasia Capital Bhd holds AGM at Parkroyal Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200). > Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce holds press conference on Malaysia-China Entrepreneurs' Conference 2012 at Cayman 1&2, Level 10, Sunway Resort Hotel & Spa, Petaling Jaya at 10 am (0200). > Malaysia Franchise Association media briefing on Malaysia Franchise Awards 2012 at 1st floor, Wisma Motor, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Kuala Lumpur at 10.30 am (0230) > Dataprep Bhd holds AGM at Tropicana Gold & Country Resort, Jalan Kelab Tropicana at 1430pm (0630). > IJM Corp Bhd holds AGM at Holiday Villa & Suites Subang 9, Jalan SS12/1, Subang Jaya at 1530pm (0730). > IHH Healthcare Berhad first-half financial results 2012 briefing at 1645pm at Level 6, Ballroom A, KL Hilton Hotel, Kuala Lumpur (0845). MARKET NEWS > Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 0.58 pct > Wall St finishes flat but Apple reaches another high > Yields fall, prices climb as Bernanke, QE3 in focus > Euro lower versus dollar; Bernanke ahead > Gold eases from early 4-1/2 month high, eyes Fed > Oil falls ahead of Isaac, seen hitting refinery demand > Palm oil climbs to 6-week peak on edible oil supply woes MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > AirAsia Q2 earnings seen up, fuel costs to drag > Dubai's DIC sells stake in $300 mln MENA infrastructure fund > Malaysia's Sapura Kencana Petroleum looks expensive on valuations > QL Resources lags on analyst revisions in Malaysia consumer staples > Blackstone, KKR vie for Lippo's Indonesia healthcare unit stake-sources > KKR sells Singapore's Unisteel Technology to Swiss SFS Group > Refiners to pay less for palm in Malaysia's top producing state -paper > Indian soyoil hits record high on global cues, weak rupee > Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia OTHER DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com