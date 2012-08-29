Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0007 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1409.3 -0.08% -1.140 USD/JPY 78.58 0.1% 0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6386 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1666.55 0.00% 0.020 US CRUDE 96.09 -0.25% -0.240 DOW JONES 13102.99 -0.17% -21.68 ASIA ADRS 118.78 -0.29% -0.34 ------------------------------------------------------------- ETS-Euro up on ECB hopes; hurricane jitters lift oil SE Asia Stocks-Most fall slightly; Vietnam bounces off low WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: > Equine Capital Bhd holds AGM at Persiaran Equine Perdana, Taman Equine, Seri Kembangan at 0930am (0130). > Lingkaran Trans Kota Holdings Bhd holds AGM at Kota Permai Golf & Country Club, Kota Kemuning at 1000am (0200). > Philip Morris' media briefing on 'How investors rate Malaysia's prospects in the face of economic uncertainty', Parkview 2, Level 2, Mandarin Oriental, Kuala Lumpur at 11 am (0300). > The Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia media conference on economic survey findings for the first half of 2012, ACCCIM Conference Room, Sixth Floor, Wisma Chinese Chamber, Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur at 3 pm (0700). > Sime Darby Bhd announces fourth quarter financial results, Banyan & Casuarina Rooms, Sime Darby Convention Centre, Jalan Bukit Kiara, Kuala Lumpur at 3 pm (0700). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei inches higher in early trade, awaiting Fed > Wall St ends flat, volume among lightest of year > Bond prices rise in QE3 stimulus speculation > Short squeeze lifts euro, Aussie dlr still fragile > Gold rises on stimulus hopes; vulnerable if Fed disappoints > Oil rises as Hurricane Isaac threatens U.S. Gulf Coast > Palm oil slides, stock build in focus MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > AirAsia brings forward orders as demand surges > Thai govt rejects extra funds to buy rubber; prices down > Malaysia IHH Q2 profit soars on one-off gains, revenue jump > Dubai court approves Drydocks $2.2 bln debt plan > Malaysia's Petronas Chemicals Q2 net profit up 8.2 pct > Carrefour to shut Singapore stores by year-end > Lynas completes phase one construction of Malaysian plant [ID:nWNBS2024 ] > Malaysia IGB Reit sets tight pricing for institutional part of $266 mln IPO > China's CNOOC tenders another 26 offshore blocks, many in South China Sea > U.S., Black Sea droughts to overshadow Asia grains meet > Prasarana launches books for 2 billion ringgit Sukuk > Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia OTHER DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com