Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2358 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1410.49 0.08% 1.190 USD/JPY 78.72 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6574 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1656.25 0.02% 0.310 US CRUDE 95.15 -0.36% -0.340 DOW JONES 13107.48 0.03% 4.49 ASIA ADRS 118.74 -0.03% -0.04 ------------------------------------------------------------- Stocks flat, U.S. oil falls as Isaac damage limited SE Asia Stocks-Thailand, Indonesia fall to 3-week lows; S&P lifts Vietnam WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: > Release of Monthly July 2012 Money Supply data. > Selangor Dredging Bhd holds AGM at Maya Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 0900am (0100). > RHB Capital Bhd holds EGM at InterContinental Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200). > Berjaya Corp Bhd holds EGM at Bukit Kiara Equestrian & Country Resort, Jalan Bukit Kiara at 1000am (0200). > Construction Industry Development Board Chief Executive Judin Abdul Karim, MRT Corp Chief Executive Officer Azhar Abdul Hamid and Land Public Transport Commission Chairman Syed Hamid Albar attend soft launch and media conference of Rail Asia 2013, Tun Lanang 1 and 2, The Royal Chulan Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1015am (0215). > Plantation Industries and Commodities Deputy Minister Hamzah Zainuddin witnesses memorandum of understanding signing between National Kenaf and Tobacco Board, Malaysia Palm Oil Board and Donghwa Malaysia Holdings Sdn Bhd, Bunga Dahlia Room, Level 3, Seri Pacific Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 12pm (0400). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei seen edging up on strong U.S. figures > Wall St up after housing data; volume lowest of year > Bonds ease as market takes in new debt supply > G3 currencies mark time ahead of Fed gathering > Gold drops on profit-taking after US GDP data > Oil lower as offshore damage from Isaac seen limited > Palm oil drops on Malaysia stock build-up MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > Genting quarterly profit falls on weaker plantations > Canada's Progress shareholders approve $6 bln buyout by Petronas > Grains rally unlikely to dent SE Asian demand- industry official > Indonesia's PT Timah re-starts spot sales as global tin prices rise > TOCOM rubber falls more than 3 pct > Indonesia sets crude palm export tax at 13.5 pct for Sept > Malaysia's Sime Darby Q4 net profit drops 16.1 pct > Tokyo Gas signs deal to buy LNG from Malaysia