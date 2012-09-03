Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0009 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1406.58 0.51% 7.100 USD/JPY 78.26 -0.15% -0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5484 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1687.29 -0.20% -3.350 US CRUDE 96.14 -0.34% -0.330 DOW JONES 13090.84 0.69% 90.13 ASIA ADRS 117.30 0.39% 0.45 ------------------------------------------------------------- Shares, euro rise after Bernanke speech SE Asia Stocks-Most end higher in subdued trade, weak August WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: > Bursa Malaysia Chief Executive Officer Datuk Tajuddin Atan attends Datasonic Group listing ceremony, Bursa Malaysia, Listing Gallery, Ground Floor, Bukit Kewangan, Kuala Lumpur at 8.30am (0030) > Celcom Axiata announces latest financial results, The Place, Ground Floor, Menara Celcom, Jalan Raja Muda Abdul Aziz, Kuala Lumpur at 10.00am (0200) MARKET NEWS > Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens down 0.04 pct > Bernanke lifts Wall St, keeps stimulus in play > Yields drop as Bernanke spurs new QE hopes > Euro slips, Aussie dlr hit by China data > Gold soars to five-month high on Fed stimulus hopes > Oil posts 2nd monthly rise, tops $114 after Bernanke > Palm oil ends higher, Bernanke speech eyed MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > London luxury home market risks price crash > Public works may cushion blow for SE Asia as exports sag > LME lead stocks drop steeply, could cause price spike > Swiss probe UBS over alleged Malaysia money-laundering > Malaysia's Maxis Q2 net profit drops 15.8 pct > Malaysia's July broad money up 13.5 pct on year-c.bank > Malaysia's Axiata Q2 net profit rises to $213 mln > Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia OTHER DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com