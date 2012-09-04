Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0012 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1406.58 0.51% 7.100 USD/JPY 78.33 0.13% 0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.545 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1692.14 0.02% 0.350 US CRUDE 96.89 0.44% 0.420 DOW JONES 13090.84 0.69% 90.13 ASIA ADRS 117.30 0.39% 0.45 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL-MARKETS-Shares gain on central bank hopes, eyes on ECB SE ASIA STOCKS-Most end higher amid stimulus hopes WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: > Malaysia Building Society Bhd Chief Executive Officer Datuk Ahmad Zaini Othman holds press conference on new key business driver, Maple Room, Level C, One World Hotel, First Avenue, Bandar Utama, Petaling Jaya at 3.00pm (0700) > Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin opens 6th International Rubber Gloves Conference and Exhibition at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre at 0900am (0100) MARKET NEWS > Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 0.05 pct > Bernanke lifts Wall St, keeps stimulus in play > U.S. treasury yields drop as Bernanke spurs new QE hopes > Euro resilient on ECB hopes, Aussie eyes RBA > Gold near 5-month highs after Fed QE signal > Oil rises, stimulus hopes outweigh weak Chinese data > Palm oil edges up on exports, Bernanke remarks MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > Clinton warns against coercion in S.China Sea dispute > Malaysia's IGB REIT's $266 mln IPO oversubscribed -sources > KFC Holdings (Malaysia) lags consumer discretionary on valuations > Ringgit, won lead Asia FX gains on hopes for stimulus > Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia OTHER DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com