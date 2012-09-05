Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which
could have an influence on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0014 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1404.94 -0.12% -1.640
USD/JPY 78.44 0.06% 0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5671 -- -0.007
SPOT GOLD 1691.29 -0.17% -2.850
US CRUDE 95.3 0.00% 0.000
DOW JONES 13035.94 -0.42% -54.90
ASIA ADRS 115.84 -1.24% -1.46
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Apple boosts U.S. stocks; eyes on Fed, ECB
SE ASIA STOCKS-Flat to weaker; Vietnam bucks trend
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY
GMT:
* Maxis Bhd signs strategic partnership agreement with Astro All Asia plc at Mandarin
Oriental Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200).
* PPB Group Bhd holds press and analyst briefing on half-year results at Shangri-La Hotel,
Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200).
* Land and General Bhd holds AGM at Sri Damansara Club, Persiaran Perdana, Bandar Sri
Damansara, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200).
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei drops after disappointing U.S. factory data
> Wall St cuts losses on Apple strength; FedEx down late
> Euro retreats on concerns about ECB bond buys
> U.S. bond yields edge up as ECB in focus
> Gold rises for 3rd day; hits resistance at $1,700/oz
> Oil falls on economic concerns, weak U.S. data
> Palm oil slips from 1-week high, stocks in focus
MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
> Britain held responsible for 1948 mass killing in Malaya
> Malaysia rates seen steady, July exports may ease
> Malaysia's August palm oil exports up 19.6 pct -SGS
