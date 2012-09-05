Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0014 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1404.94 -0.12% -1.640 USD/JPY 78.44 0.06% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5671 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1691.29 -0.17% -2.850 US CRUDE 95.3 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 13035.94 -0.42% -54.90 ASIA ADRS 115.84 -1.24% -1.46 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Apple boosts U.S. stocks; eyes on Fed, ECB SE ASIA STOCKS-Flat to weaker; Vietnam bucks trend WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: * Maxis Bhd signs strategic partnership agreement with Astro All Asia plc at Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200). * PPB Group Bhd holds press and analyst briefing on half-year results at Shangri-La Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200). * Land and General Bhd holds AGM at Sri Damansara Club, Persiaran Perdana, Bandar Sri Damansara, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei drops after disappointing U.S. factory data > Wall St cuts losses on Apple strength; FedEx down late > Euro retreats on concerns about ECB bond buys > U.S. bond yields edge up as ECB in focus > Gold rises for 3rd day; hits resistance at $1,700/oz > Oil falls on economic concerns, weak U.S. data > Palm oil slips from 1-week high, stocks in focus MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > Britain held responsible for 1948 mass killing in Malaya > Malaysia rates seen steady, July exports may ease > Malaysia's August palm oil exports up 19.6 pct -SGS > Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia OTHER DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com