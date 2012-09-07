Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1432.12 2.04% 28.680 USD/JPY 78.87 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6764 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1696.01 -0.30% -5.030 US CRUDE 94.72 -0.85% -0.810 DOW JONES 13292.00 1.87% 244.52 ASIA ADRS 116.93 2.10% 2.40 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares rise after ECB, focus on payrolls SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia leads losses to 2-month lows WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: > Petronas announces 2012 second quarter group financial performance, Main Conference Hall,Petronas Twin Towers, Kuala Lumpur at 0300 PM (0700GMT) > Malaysia issues July trade data at 12.01pm (0401). Reuters poll shows exports may ease. > Malaysia issues international reserves as of Aug 30 2012. MARKET NEWS > Japan's Nikkei jumps on ECB bond-buying plan > Wall St closes at multi-year highs on ECB, data > Yields rise as traders bet on higher jobs gains > ECB bond plan cheers euro, Aussie dollar > Gold teeters above $1,700/oz after ECB bond plan > Oil settles higher on drop in U.S. inventory and ECB > Palm oil ends off 3-week low on gloomy outlook, markets MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > Malaysia's IGB REIT prices $260 mln IPO at top of range > Malaysia c.bank holds key rate; says monetary policy is accommodative > Malaysia's Malakoff Islamic bond programmes downgraded to negative > BREAKINGVIEWS-No need for Malaysia to jump off a fiscal cliff > S.Africa's Sanlam eyes Malaysia acquisition > High stocks may rein in palm oil's soy-linked rally-Mistry > Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia OTHER DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com