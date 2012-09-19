Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0016 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1459.32 -0.13% -1.870 USD/JPY 78.72 -0.1% -0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8013 -- -0.010 SPOT GOLD 1768.49 -0.18% -3.200 US CRUDE 95.4 0.12% 0.110 DOW JONES 13564.64 0.09% 11.54 ASIA ADRS 122.88 -0.12% -0.15 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Growth woes stall stocks as QE rally pauses SE Asia Stocks-Markets fall after recent gains; global woes persist WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: > Release of Aug 2012 Consumer Price Index at 1700pm (0900). > Poh Kong Holdings Bhd holds media briefing on Gold Demand and Trends at Poh Kong Headquarters, Jalan 52/4, Petaling Jaya New Town at 1015am (0215). > News conference by Cuepacs president Omar Osman at Kuala Lumpur International Hotel at 1230pm (0430). > Prime Minister Najib Razak attends luncheon with Social Focus Group and launches 1Malaysia book at Prime Minister's office, Perdana Putra Building, Putrajaya at 1300pm (0500), witnesses the taking oath of secrecy by political secretaries at Prime Minister's Office, Putra Perdana Putra Building, Putrajaya at 1530pm (0730) > Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin receives Turkish Deputy Prime Minister (Economic and Finance) Ali Babacan at Deputy Prime Minister's Office, Perdana Putra Building, Putrajaya at 1430pm (0630). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises as BOJ watched for possible easing > Wall St ends flat to lower as FedEx outlook drags > Bonds climb on bargain hunting, safety buying > Wary yen awaits BOJ decision, euro wanes > Platinum slides as miners accept labor deal, gold up > Oil down a 2nd day on economic concerns, Saudi pressure > Palm oil tumbles to 1-mth low, tracking soybean losses MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > Malaysia's Sept 1-15 palm oil exports up 12.3 pct -SGS > World Chefs-Ismail offers a 'flashback' to Malaysian heritage > Astro sets price range for $1.5 bln IPO-source > Indian soymeal exports to ease Asia's tight grain supply > Thailand approves nearly $1 bln rubber intervention plan > Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia OTHER DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com