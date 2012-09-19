Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which
could have an influence on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0016 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1459.32 -0.13% -1.870
USD/JPY 78.72 -0.1% -0.080
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8013 -- -0.010
SPOT GOLD 1768.49 -0.18% -3.200
US CRUDE 95.4 0.12% 0.110
DOW JONES 13564.64 0.09% 11.54
ASIA ADRS 122.88 -0.12% -0.15
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Growth woes stall stocks as QE rally pauses
SE Asia Stocks-Markets fall after recent gains; global woes persist
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY
GMT:
> Release of Aug 2012 Consumer Price Index at 1700pm (0900).
> Poh Kong Holdings Bhd holds media briefing on Gold Demand and Trends at Poh Kong
Headquarters, Jalan 52/4, Petaling Jaya New Town at 1015am (0215).
> News conference by Cuepacs president Omar Osman at Kuala Lumpur International Hotel at
1230pm (0430).
> Prime Minister Najib Razak attends luncheon with Social Focus Group and launches 1Malaysia
book at Prime Minister's office, Perdana Putra Building, Putrajaya at 1300pm (0500), witnesses
the taking oath of secrecy by political secretaries at Prime Minister's Office, Putra Perdana
Putra Building, Putrajaya at 1530pm (0730)
> Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin receives Turkish Deputy Prime Minister (Economic
and Finance) Ali Babacan at Deputy Prime Minister's Office, Perdana Putra Building, Putrajaya at
1430pm (0630).
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei rises as BOJ watched for possible easing
> Wall St ends flat to lower as FedEx outlook drags
> Bonds climb on bargain hunting, safety buying
> Wary yen awaits BOJ decision, euro wanes
> Platinum slides as miners accept labor deal, gold up
> Oil down a 2nd day on economic concerns, Saudi pressure
> Palm oil tumbles to 1-mth low, tracking soybean losses
MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
> Malaysia's Sept 1-15 palm oil exports up 12.3 pct -SGS
> World Chefs-Ismail offers a 'flashback' to Malaysian heritage
> Astro sets price range for $1.5 bln IPO-source
> Indian soymeal exports to ease Asia's tight grain supply
> Thailand approves nearly $1 bln rubber intervention plan
> Diary
> Stocks news
> Press digest
> Political risk
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
OTHER DIARIES & DATA
U.S. earnings diary
European earnings diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com