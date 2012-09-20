Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market.

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks edge higher on BOJ easing, oil slumps

SE Asia Stocks-Up as investors cheer BOJ easing news

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA:

GMT:

> DRB-Hicom holds AGM at Holiday Inn KL Glenmarie, Shah Alam at 0900am (0200).

> PWC's Budget 2013 wishlist at PwC, KL Sentral, Kuala Lumpur at 0930am (0130).)

> Hitachi eBwork Sdn Bhd unveils New Brand at Hilton Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200).

> Labuan International Business and Finance Centre forum on Islamic Wealth Management at Bank Negara Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur at 1030am (0230).

MARKET NEWS > Nikkei pulls back from 4-mth high, China data eyed > Housing lifts Wall St; Norfolk Southern, Adobe fall > Bonds climb on worries over the pace of global growth > Yen in surprise rebound; NZD lifted by GDP[ USD/] > Gold flat near 6-1/2 mos high, outperforms crude > Oil dives as supply rises, Saudi talk spooks funds > Palm oil edges down, export data in focus

MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > Genting HK still interested in Australia's Echo > Aeon eyes Carrefour's Malaysia business - source > Malaysia's Berjaya to build $318 mln Four Seasons hotel in Kyoto > Genting unexpectedly cuts stake in Australia's Echo > Malaysia Aug CPI up 1.4 pct y/y, in line with forecasts > Global growth worries dent Asia business sentiment in Q3-survey > Turkey hopes first sukuk will set benchmark for more > Malaysia's Astro locks in cornerstones for IPO-sources > Soccer-Goalkeeper passes polygraph test to end corruption claims

