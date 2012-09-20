Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which
could have an influence on the local market.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks edge higher on BOJ easing, oil slumps
SE Asia Stocks-Up as investors cheer BOJ easing news
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY
GMT:
> DRB-Hicom holds AGM at Holiday Inn KL Glenmarie, Shah Alam at 0900am (0200).
> PWC's Budget 2013 wishlist at PwC, KL Sentral, Kuala Lumpur at 0930am (0130).)
> Hitachi eBwork Sdn Bhd unveils New Brand at Hilton Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200).
> Labuan International Business and Finance Centre forum on Islamic Wealth Management at
Bank Negara Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur at 1030am (0230).
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei pulls back from 4-mth high, China data eyed
> Housing lifts Wall St; Norfolk Southern, Adobe fall
> Bonds climb on worries over the pace of global growth
> Yen in surprise rebound; NZD lifted by GDP[ USD/]
> Gold flat near 6-1/2 mos high, outperforms crude
> Oil dives as supply rises, Saudi talk spooks funds
> Palm oil edges down, export data in focus
MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
> Genting HK still interested in Australia's Echo
> Aeon eyes Carrefour's Malaysia business - source
> Malaysia's Berjaya to build $318 mln Four Seasons hotel in Kyoto
> Genting unexpectedly cuts stake in Australia's Echo
> Malaysia Aug CPI up 1.4 pct y/y, in line with forecasts
> Global growth worries dent Asia business sentiment in Q3-survey
> Turkey hopes first sukuk will set benchmark for more
> Malaysia's Astro locks in cornerstones for IPO-sources
> Soccer-Goalkeeper passes polygraph test to end corruption claims
