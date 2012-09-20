Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2352 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1460.26 -0.05% -0.790 USD/JPY 78.2 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7683 -- 0.004 SPOT GOLD 1768.14 0.12% 2.050 US CRUDE 92.84 0.45% 0.420 DOW JONES 13596.93 0.14% 18.97 ASIA ADRS 122.31 -1.08% -1.34 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares tick lower but rebound off lows SE Asia Stocks-Down; large-caps lead Malaysia to one-week low WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: > Listing of IGB Real Estate Investment Trust at Bursa Malaysia Exchange Square, Bukit Kewangan, Kuala Lumpur at 0815am (0015). > 1st International Conference of Chemical ergy at Novotel Hotel, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur at 0900am (0100). > Proton Green Mobility Challenge 2012 press oton Centre of Excellence, Shah Alam at 0930am (0130). > Deputy Finance Minister Donald Lim launches Companies' website at Grand Dorsett Subang, Subang Jaya at 1000am (0200). > JOBSTREET.COM MCTF & Post Graduate Education Fair at Mid Valley Exhibition Centre, Mid Valley Megamall, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200). > Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Donald Lim oup of Companies' website, Melati Room 1 & 2, Grand Dorsett Subang, Jalan SS12/1, Subang Jaya at 1000am (0200). > Ministry of International Trade and Industry holds media briefing on "Trans Pacific-Partnership at the ministry (MITI), Jalan Duta, ala Lumpur at 1015am (0215). > Malaysia AICA Bhd holds AGM at Bukit Kiara Equestrian and Country Resort, Jalan Damansara at 1015am (0215). > Malaysian Biotechnology Corp Chief Executive Officer Datuk Dr Mohd Nazlee Kamal holds media briefing on BioMalaysia 2012 at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre at 1030am (0230). > Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Jamil Khir Baharom attends the closing of a law coordination conference at Holiday Villa Hotel, Subang Jaya at 1045am (0245). > Minister in the Prime Minister's Department G. Palanivel holds a press conference on the special secretariat for the empowerment of Indian entrepreneurs at Putra World Trade Centre at 1130am (0330). > Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd prospectus launch, Grand Ballroom, Shangri-La Hotel, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Kuala Lumpur at 0230pm (0630). > Prime Minister Najib Razak attends the Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd's prospectus launch at Shangri-La Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1500pm (0700), receives representatives of the commission investigating the presence of immigrants in Sabah at the Prime Minister's Office, Putrajaya at 1700pm (0900), and attends 'Appreciation Nite' organised by Tarcian Alumni Association at Tunku Abdul Rahman College main campus, Jalan Genting Setapak, Kuala Lumpur at 2030pm (1230). > Guinness Anchor Bhd (GAB) in partnership with Hospitality Asia Platinum Awards (HAPA) announce the HAPA-GAB Excellence Awards 2012 at Hilton Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1830pm (1030). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei seen boxed in range, investors cautious after weak data > US STOCKS-Dow ends higher, Oracle falls after the bell > Prices steady as auction demand offsets growth fears > Euro stung by weak data, gives USD a bit of reprieve > Gold ends flat as open interest hits 1-year high > Brent crude jumps back above $110, halts 3-day slide > Palm oil futures drop to 11-mth low as inventories rise MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > Malaysia's DRB-Hicom to sell 30 pct Bank Muamalat stake-source > UPDATE 3-Big investors queue up for Astro Malaysia $1.5 bln IPO-sources > BRIEF-Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank seeks shareholder ok to renew sukuk programme > India's monsoon rains improve for fourth straight week > Zeti: Regional expansion key for Malaysia's Islamic banks > Asia Crude-Petronas sells Nov Tapis at higher premiums > Ireland's ESB considers sukuk issue in Malaysia > Genting HK still interested in Australia's Echo > Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia OTHER DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com