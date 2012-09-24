Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0004 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1460.15 -0.01% -0.110 USD/JPY 78.06 -0.13% -0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7562 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1769.75 -0.71% -12.670 US CRUDE 92.78 -0.12% -0.110 DOW JONES 13579.47 -0.13% -17.46 ASIA ADRS 122.45 0.11% 0.14 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-US shares end flat as Spain factor fades; oil up SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up slightly; Malaysia underperforms WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: * International Conference on Financial Crime and Terrorism Financing 2012 hosted by Compliance Officers' Networking Group and Asian Institute of Finance Malaysia at Shangri-La Hotel, 9.00 am (0100). * Prime Minister Najib Razak witnesses signing of memorandum of arrangement between China's China Southern Railway and the Government of Malaysia to build a railway complex, Kuala Lumpur Hilton Hotel, 3.00 pm (0700). * Malaysia's central bank issues international reserves at 5.00 pm (0900)  MARKET NEWS > Nikkei dips in early trade, global growth a concern > Wall St ends flat despite Spain hope, S&P off for week > Long-dated bond prices slip on Spain talk > Euro sulks after negative week, Spain still eyed > Gold holds gains after early rally toward 2012 high > Oil rises for second day as supply concerns mount > Palm oil drops to over 11-mth low on rising stocks MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > US seeks Internet data flow safeguards in Asia-Pacific trade pact > Carlyle-backed General Lighting in $60 mln Malaysia deal > AirAsia long-haul unit set for $250 mln IPO by January-source > AirAsia's plan to buy 100 Airbus jets headed to board-CEO > Music, TV bar Islam-compliant investors from Malaysia's Astro IPO > China's Xi seeks to reassure Southeast Asia on sea dispute > IGB property trust rises 10 pct on Malaysia IPO debut > Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia OTHER DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com