Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which
could have an influence on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0004 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1460.15 -0.01% -0.110
USD/JPY 78.06 -0.13% -0.100
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7562 -- 0.002
SPOT GOLD 1769.75 -0.71% -12.670
US CRUDE 92.78 -0.12% -0.110
DOW JONES 13579.47 -0.13% -17.46
ASIA ADRS 122.45 0.11% 0.14
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-US shares end flat as Spain factor fades; oil up
SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up slightly; Malaysia underperforms
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY
GMT:
* International Conference on Financial Crime and Terrorism Financing 2012 hosted by
Compliance Officers' Networking Group and Asian Institute of Finance Malaysia at Shangri-La
Hotel, 9.00 am (0100).
* Prime Minister Najib Razak witnesses signing of memorandum of arrangement between China's
China Southern Railway and the Government of Malaysia to build a railway complex, Kuala Lumpur
Hilton Hotel, 3.00 pm (0700).
* Malaysia's central bank issues international reserves at 5.00 pm (0900)
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei dips in early trade, global growth a concern
> Wall St ends flat despite Spain hope, S&P off for week
> Long-dated bond prices slip on Spain talk
> Euro sulks after negative week, Spain still eyed
> Gold holds gains after early rally toward 2012 high
> Oil rises for second day as supply concerns mount
> Palm oil drops to over 11-mth low on rising stocks
MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
> US seeks Internet data flow safeguards in Asia-Pacific trade pact
> Carlyle-backed General Lighting in $60 mln Malaysia deal
> AirAsia long-haul unit set for $250 mln IPO by January-source
> AirAsia's plan to buy 100 Airbus jets headed to board-CEO
> Music, TV bar Islam-compliant investors from Malaysia's Astro IPO
> China's Xi seeks to reassure Southeast Asia on sea dispute
> IGB property trust rises 10 pct on Malaysia IPO debut
