----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1456.89 -0.22% -3.260
USD/JPY 77.86 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7181 -- 0.003
SPOT GOLD 1764.61 0.05% 0.960
US CRUDE 92.01 0.09% 0.080
DOW JONES 13558.92 -0.15% -20.55
ASIA ADRS 121.82 -0.51% -0.63
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Weaker growth, debt concerns prompt lower stocks
SE Asia Stocks-Bumi leads Indonesia to 1-week low; Malaysia drops
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY
GMT:
* Former Prime Minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi opens "Household Income
Gap:Issues and Challenges " seminar at Dewan Besar, Institute of Islamic
Understanding (IKIM), 9.00AM(0100)
* Federal Territories and Urban Wellbeing Minister Datuk Raja Nong Chik
Raja Zainal Abidin opens 4th Conference on World Class Sustainable Cities 2012
at Dewan Mayangsari Room , JW Marriott 12pm(1000).
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei weakens after German data, Caterpillar forecast
> Wall St drops after Caterpillar forecast, German data
> Yields fall as Germany sparks growth concerns
> Euro declines to more than one-week low vs dollar, yen
> Gold falls on weak commodities, option expiry eyed
> Oil falls as weak German data weighs on outlook
> Palm oil drops to 2-year low on rising stocks, weak U.S. soy
MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
> GE Oil & Gas to supply compressor technology to Petronas for floating LNG
facility
> Malaysia's SapuraKencana posts Q2 net profit of 176.52 mln ringgit
> Malaysia's c.bank reserves at $135.3 bln on Sept 14
