Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1456.89 -0.22% -3.260 USD/JPY 77.86 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7181 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1764.61 0.05% 0.960 US CRUDE 92.01 0.09% 0.080 DOW JONES 13558.92 -0.15% -20.55 ASIA ADRS 121.82 -0.51% -0.63 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Weaker growth, debt concerns prompt lower stocks SE Asia Stocks-Bumi leads Indonesia to 1-week low; Malaysia drops WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: * Former Prime Minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi opens "Household Income Gap:Issues and Challenges " seminar at Dewan Besar, Institute of Islamic Understanding (IKIM), 9.00AM(0100) * Federal Territories and Urban Wellbeing Minister Datuk Raja Nong Chik Raja Zainal Abidin opens 4th Conference on World Class Sustainable Cities 2012 at Dewan Mayangsari Room , JW Marriott 12pm(1000).  MARKET NEWS > Nikkei weakens after German data, Caterpillar forecast > Wall St drops after Caterpillar forecast, German data > Yields fall as Germany sparks growth concerns > Euro declines to more than one-week low vs dollar, yen > Gold falls on weak commodities, option expiry eyed > Oil falls as weak German data weighs on outlook > Palm oil drops to 2-year low on rising stocks, weak U.S. soy MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > GE Oil & Gas to supply compressor technology to Petronas for floating LNG facility > Malaysia's SapuraKencana posts Q2 net profit of 176.52 mln ringgit > Malaysia's c.bank reserves at $135.3 bln on Sept 14 > Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia OTHER DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com