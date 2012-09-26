Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which
could have an influence on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0004 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1441.59 -1.05% -15.300
USD/JPY 77.73 -0.08% -0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6662 -- -0.005
SPOT GOLD 1759.79 -0.01% -0.250
US CRUDE 90.88 -0.54% -0.490
DOW JONES 13457.55 -0.75% -101.37
ASIA ADRS 120.60 -1.00% -1.22
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-US shares fall, euro down on Spain concerns
SE ASIA STOCKS-Flat-to-higher; Indonesia recoups from lows
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY
GMT:
* Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Donald Lim Siang Chai opens Malaysia's Exporters Market
Access Solutions seminar, Pacific Ballroom C, Level 2, Seri Pacific Hotel, Jalan Putra, Kuala
Lumpur at 0930 am (0130GMT)
* Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Tan Sri Nor Mohamed Yakcop opens Penang-born
Malays Welfare Association meeting, Kuala Lumpur AT 0930 AM (0130GMT)
MARKET NEWS
> Japan's Nikkei falls 1.5 pct to below 9,000
> Caterpillar, Apple push Wall Street lower
> Long-dated prices rise as stocks rally stalls
> Euro falls as risk rally fades, Spain in focus
> Gold falls on euro zone fears, options expiration
> Brent up on Iran tension, economic worry hits US oil
> Palm oil recovers after 2-year low, demand seen rising
MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
> Malaysian court puts licence on hold for Lynas rare earth plant
> GE Oil & Gas to supply compressor technology to Petronas for floating LNG
facility
