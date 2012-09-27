Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which
could have an influence on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0000 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1433.32 -0.57% -8.270
USD/JPY 77.67 -0.06% -0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6232 -- 0.014
SPOT GOLD 1754.39 0.16% 2.800
US CRUDE 90.31 0.37% 0.330
DOW JONES 13413.51 -0.33% -44.04
ASIA ADRS 119.37 -1.02% -1.23
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip on Europe fears, Spain yields jump
SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly down; Bank of Ayudhya block sales drag Thai index
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY
GMT:
* Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Tan Sri Dr Zeti Akhtar Aziz delivers keynote address at a
seminar on RMB Settlement for Trade and Investment in Malaysia: Future Prospects, Sasana Kijang,
Bank Negara Malaysia 0900 am (0100).
* Energy, Green Technology and Water Datuk Seri Peter Chin delivers keynote address at 4th
National Energy Forum, Sheraton Imperial Hotel, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Kuala Lumpur 0900 am
(0100).
* International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed witnesses agreement
signing on promotion and protection of Investment between Malaysia and San Marino, Zamrud Hall,
Level 16, Block 10, off Jalan Duta, Kuala Lumpur, 1200pm (0200)
*Permodalan Nasional Bhd delcares dividend for Amanah Saham 1Malaysia, Theatrette, 2nd
Floor, PNB Tower, 201-A, Jalan Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur, 1200pm (0200)
*International Trade and Industry Deputy Minister Datuk Mukhriz Tun Dr Mahathir launches
ZICO law application, Parkview 3, 2nd Floor, Mandarin Oriental, Kuala Lumpur, 0500pm (0900)
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei drops as euro zone fear rears again
> S&P 500 falls a 5th day as euro-zone tensions escalate
> Prices rise as euro zone fears resurface
> Euro stays under pressure, eyes on Italy bond sale
> Gold down but off two-week low, EU debt crisis eyed
> Oil falls as Europe's crisis reinforces growth worries
> Palm oil falls on rising stocks, economic fears
MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
> Vitol trades Iranian fuel oil, skirting sanctions
> Bursa Malaysia introduces rules to spur trade in bonds, sukuk
> Malaysia's PM to bet on generous budget as election looms
