Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0000 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1433.32 -0.57% -8.270 USD/JPY 77.67 -0.06% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6232 -- 0.014 SPOT GOLD 1754.39 0.16% 2.800 US CRUDE 90.31 0.37% 0.330 DOW JONES 13413.51 -0.33% -44.04 ASIA ADRS 119.37 -1.02% -1.23 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip on Europe fears, Spain yields jump SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly down; Bank of Ayudhya block sales drag Thai index WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: * Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Tan Sri Dr Zeti Akhtar Aziz delivers keynote address at a seminar on RMB Settlement for Trade and Investment in Malaysia: Future Prospects, Sasana Kijang, Bank Negara Malaysia 0900 am (0100). * Energy, Green Technology and Water Datuk Seri Peter Chin delivers keynote address at 4th National Energy Forum, Sheraton Imperial Hotel, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Kuala Lumpur 0900 am (0100). * International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed witnesses agreement signing on promotion and protection of Investment between Malaysia and San Marino, Zamrud Hall, Level 16, Block 10, off Jalan Duta, Kuala Lumpur, 1200pm (0200) *Permodalan Nasional Bhd delcares dividend for Amanah Saham 1Malaysia, Theatrette, 2nd Floor, PNB Tower, 201-A, Jalan Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur, 1200pm (0200) *International Trade and Industry Deputy Minister Datuk Mukhriz Tun Dr Mahathir launches ZICO law application, Parkview 3, 2nd Floor, Mandarin Oriental, Kuala Lumpur, 0500pm (0900)  MARKET NEWS > Nikkei drops as euro zone fear rears again > S&P 500 falls a 5th day as euro-zone tensions escalate > Prices rise as euro zone fears resurface > Euro stays under pressure, eyes on Italy bond sale > Gold down but off two-week low, EU debt crisis eyed > Oil falls as Europe's crisis reinforces growth worries > Palm oil falls on rising stocks, economic fears MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > Vitol trades Iranian fuel oil, skirting sanctions > Bursa Malaysia introduces rules to spur trade in bonds, sukuk > Malaysia's PM to bet on generous budget as election looms > Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia OTHER DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com