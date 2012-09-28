Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0006 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1447.15 0.96% 13.830 USD/JPY 77.58 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.649 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1776.46 -0.05% -0.830 US CRUDE 92.16 0.34% 0.310 DOW JONES 13485.97 0.54% 72.46 ASIA ADRS 121.70 1.95% 2.33 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro advance on Spain's budget SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia at 1-week high; Thai PTTEP strong WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: * Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak tables Budget 2013 at Parliament, 4pm (0800).  MARKET NEWS > Nikkei sees modest gain as Spain budget eases euro nerves > Wall St jumps as Spain moves toward reforms > Prices fall as Spanish budget spurs risk taking > Euro gains vs dollar on Spain optimism > Gold up 1.5 pct on China stimulus talk, euro fears > Oil up on Iran tension, Spain reform plans > Palm oil ends off 2-year low on stocks, Europe MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > Malaysia PM to court voters in budget, target lower deficit > AirAsia founders aim to list insurance arm of Malaysia's Tune Group > Malaysia budget to be "mildly expansionary"-senior gov't official > Renminbi bond issuance seen growing with China-Malaysia trade > Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia OTHER DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com