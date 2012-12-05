Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0029 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1407.05 -0.17% -2.410 USD/JPY 81.84 -0.06% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6113 -- 0.007 SPOT GOLD 1696.56 -0.01% -0.180 US CRUDE 88.53 0.03% 0.030 DOW JONES 12951.78 -0.11% -13.82 ASIA ADRS 122.21 -0.16% -0.19 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Fiscal cliff pressures stocks; euro near 7-wk high SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Thailand off peak, Manila at record high WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: * Asia Media Group Bhd holds EGM at Holiday Villa Hotel and Suites Subang, Subang Jaya at 0900am (0100). * Celcom Axiata Bhd holds media briefing on financial results at Menara Celcom, Kuala Lumpur at 1030am (0230). * FACB Industries Inc Bhd holds AGM at Dewan Seri Pinang, Etiqa Twins, Jalan Pinang at 1030am (0230). * Telekom Malaysia, Microsoft and VADS Bhd version of its office in a box package at Menara TM, Jalan Pantai Baharu, Kuala Lumpur at 1100am (0300). * Press conference by Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC) secretary-general S. Murugesas at MIC Headquarters, Jalan Rahmat, off Jalan Ipoh, Kuala Lumpur at 1100am (0300). * Tradewinds (M) Bhd zakat contribution ceremony for financial year 2011 at Minister's Office in the Prime Minister's Department, Block D7, Parcel D, Putrajaya at 1230pm (0430). * Transparency International-Malaysia will be releasing the Corruption Perception Index results for 2012 at Shah Village Hotel, Lorong Sultan, Petaling Jaya at 1330pm (0530). * Malaysia's biggest CAT truck will be launched at Caterpillar's Construction & Infrastructure Equipment Exhibition 2012 by Sime Darby Industrial at Tractors Malaysia, Jalan Puchong, Taman Perindustrian Puchong Utama, Puchong at 1430pm (0630). * Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd announces third quarter financial results at Asia Broadcast Centre, Bukit Jalil, Technology Park Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur at 1700pm (0900). * Launch of CIMB Saving Circle at The Social @ Publika, PubliKa Solaris Dutamas, Jalan DutamaS, Kuala Lumpur at 1830pm (1030). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei falls as sentiment sours on U.S. budget concerns > Wall St slips as investors seek cliff progress > Bond prices rise on Fed buying but range holds > Euro firm vs USD; AUD bulls give RBA the brush off > Gold hits one-month low on fund selling, technicals > Oil falls on U.S. budget, fuel demand concerns > Record stocks drag palm oil futures to 3-week low MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > No immediate rating impact on WCT Bhd > MARC assigns preliminary ratings to Premier Merchandise Sdn Bhd > BRIEF-Lynas to have hearing before the Malaysian court on Dec 7 > INTERVIEW-Takeover means bigger Canada LNG plant-Progress > Progress CEO hopes for deal decision by year-end > Progress Energy, Petronas LNG export facility enters design phase > BRIEF-Petronas & Progress updates on next phase of LNG export project > WRAPUP 4-Vietnam condemns China's sea claims as "serious violation" Ÿ > Singapore's Fastrack and Malaysia's UEM Land tie up for racing complex > Vietnam steps up sea patrols as tensions with China climb > Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia OTHER DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com