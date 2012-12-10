Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which
could have an influence on the local market.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar up modestly after strong jobs data
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Manila at record peak
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:
* Islamic Banking and Finance Institute Malaysia signs memorandum of understanding with
Binary University of Management and Entrepreneurship at Dataran Kewangan Darul Takaful, Kuala
Lumpur at 0945am (0145).
* Press conference by China Stationery Ltd and Pelikan International Corporation on latest
corporate exercise between the two companies at Impiana KLCC Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am
(0200).
* Naton Medical Group joint venture signing ceremony at Ministry of Health, Putrajaya at
1030am (0230).
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei rises to 7-month high after strong U.S. jobs data
> US STOCKS-Dow, S&P rise on jobs, but Apple bites Nasdaq again
> TREASURIES-Prices fall on job growth, ahead of new supply
> FOREX-Euro stung by euro zone worries; China trade data eyed
> PRECIOUS-Gold rises from 1-month low after U.S. payrolls
> Oil seesaws as US job growth offsets budget deadlock
> Palm oil flat, posts biggest weekly loss in nearly a month
MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
> Canada OKs CNOOC, Petronas deals, but slams door on any more
> Sunway Bhd consortium wins tender for $394 mln Singapore land parcel
> SE Asian governments gamble on making cheap labour less cheap
> Cash-rich Genting Singapore hopeful of Japan foray
> Malaysia's Petronas to shut Malacca crude unit -industry sources
> Malaysia Oct exports worse than expected due to weak China, Japan
> ANALYSIS-As China's clout grows, sea policy proves unfathomable
> US extends waivers on Iran sanctions to China and India
