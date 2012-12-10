Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market.

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar up modestly after strong jobs data

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Manila at record peak

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:

* Islamic Banking and Finance Institute Malaysia signs memorandum of understanding with Binary University of Management and Entrepreneurship at Dataran Kewangan Darul Takaful, Kuala Lumpur at 0945am (0145).

* Press conference by China Stationery Ltd and Pelikan International Corporation on latest corporate exercise between the two companies at Impiana KLCC Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1000am (0200).

* Naton Medical Group joint venture signing ceremony at Ministry of Health, Putrajaya at 1030am (0230).

MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises to 7-month high after strong U.S. jobs data > US STOCKS-Dow, S&P rise on jobs, but Apple bites Nasdaq again > TREASURIES-Prices fall on job growth, ahead of new supply > FOREX-Euro stung by euro zone worries; China trade data eyed > PRECIOUS-Gold rises from 1-month low after U.S. payrolls > Oil seesaws as US job growth offsets budget deadlock > Palm oil flat, posts biggest weekly loss in nearly a month

MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > Canada OKs CNOOC, Petronas deals, but slams door on any more > Sunway Bhd consortium wins tender for $394 mln Singapore land parcel > SE Asian governments gamble on making cheap labour less cheap > Cash-rich Genting Singapore hopeful of Japan foray > Malaysia's Petronas to shut Malacca crude unit -industry sources > Malaysia Oct exports worse than expected due to weak China, Japan > ANALYSIS-As China's clout grows, sea policy proves unfathomable > US extends waivers on Iran sanctions to China and India

