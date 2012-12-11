Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1418.55 0.03% 0.480 USD/JPY 82.42 0.11% 0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.613 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1711.2 -0.02% -0.390 US CRUDE 85.68 0.14% 0.120 DOW JONES 13169.88 0.11% 14.75 ASIA ADRS 124.32 0.03% 0.04 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks end up; politics rattle Italy markets SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up; Singapore touches 16-mth high WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: * Release of Oct 2012 Index of Industrial Production (IPI) and Oct 2012 Manufacturing Sales at 1201pm (0401). * Prime Minister Najib Razak attends meeting of Iskandar Regional Development Authority (IRDA) meeting at the Prime Minister's Office, Putrajaya at 0900am (0100). * Proton and Petronas Technology Ventures sign assets and technologies acquisition agreement at Malaysian Petroleum Club, Petronas Twin Towers, Kuala Lumpur at 0945am (0145). MARKET NEWS > Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens down 0.24 pct > US STOCKS-Wall St gets small lift from technology and McDonald's > TREASURIES OUTLOOK-Prices edge higher on Washington budget worries > FOREX-Euro survives Italy worry, Fed in focus > PRECIOUS-Gold rises on US budget talks, Fed stimulus hopes > Brent oil gains after Chinese oil imports grow > VEGOILS-Palm oil up on slower stocks growth, higher exports MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > Lynas must remove waste from Malaysia or risk license-ministers > BRIEF-Lynas Corp requests trading halt [ID:nWNAS0471 ] > Petronas plans Q1 Malacca refinery maintenance-sources > Malaysia climax for Thaworn's age-defying Order of Merit bid > Islamic banks to expand, compete for mainstream clients -study > Petronas sees LNG exports from $11bln Canadian facility by 2018 > Malaysia's Nov palm oil stocks hit record high -MPOB > PREVIEW-Malaysia's October factory output growth seen slowing > Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia OTHER DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com