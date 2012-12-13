Death of a businessman: How the Philippines drugs war was slowed
MANILA When Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte summoned his security chiefs to an urgent meeting one Sunday night last month, his mind was already made up.
Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1428.48 0.04% 0.640 USD/JPY 83.23 -0.02% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6885 -- -0.014 SPOT GOLD 1708.06 -0.20% -3.490 US CRUDE 86.72 -0.06% -0.050 DOW JONES 13245.45 -0.02% -2.99 ASIA ADRS 125.55 0.46% 0.58 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro climb after Fed; long bonds slump SE Asia Stocks-Most rise on US Fed monetary easing hopes WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: * Standard Chartered Bank Malaysia signs memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Institute of Bankers Malaysia at Sasana Kijang, Bank Negara Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur at 0900am (0100). * Prime Minister Najib Razak attends North Corridor Implementation Authority meeting at Prime Minister's Office, Putrajaya at 0930am (0130). * KUB Agrotech Sdn Bhd signs memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sutracom Sdn Bhd to build a palm oil mill in Sarawak, at Singgahsana Hotel at 0930am (0130). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei climbs 1 pct to 7-1/2-month high on weak yen > US STOCKS-Wall St ends almost flat as Bernanke warns on "cliff" > TREASURIES OUTLOOK-Prices drop as Fed announces new bond-buying program > FOREX-Yen extends fall, USD pinned down by aggressive Fed > PRECIOUS-Gold rises after Fed makes surprise low-rate pledge > Oil up on more Fed stimulus, OPEC holds output target > VEGOILS-Palm oil ends off one-month low on bearish USDA data MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > Petronas completes takeover of Canada's Progress > India's November natural rubber imports jump 41 pct > Barry Callebaut sees modest growth in chocolate market > Petronas raises Dec Tapis crude alpha to $5/bbl > Big Three rubber producers to maintain export curbs > Asia-Pacific free trade talks make progress, slowly > Malakoff to offer a third of shares in $1 bln Malaysian IPO > Malaysian tycoon offers to take Guoco private for $1.1bln > Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia OTHER DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com
MANILA When Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte summoned his security chiefs to an urgent meeting one Sunday night last month, his mind was already made up.
MANILA, Feb 13 When Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte summoned his security chiefs to an urgent meeting one Sunday night last month, his mind was already made up.
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Serie A matches on Sunday Sunday, February 12 Cagliari 0 Juventus 2 Crotone 0 AS Roma 2 Inter Milan 2 Empoli 0 Palermo 1 Atalanta Bergamo 3 Sampdoria 3 Bologna 1 Sassuolo 1 Chievo Verona 3 Torino 5 Pescara 3 Saturday, February 11 Fiorentina 3 Udinese 0 Friday, February 10 Napoli 2 Genoa 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts