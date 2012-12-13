Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1428.48 0.04% 0.640 USD/JPY 83.23 -0.02% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6885 -- -0.014 SPOT GOLD 1708.06 -0.20% -3.490 US CRUDE 86.72 -0.06% -0.050 DOW JONES 13245.45 -0.02% -2.99 ASIA ADRS 125.55 0.46% 0.58 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro climb after Fed; long bonds slump SE Asia Stocks-Most rise on US Fed monetary easing hopes WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: * Standard Chartered Bank Malaysia signs memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Institute of Bankers Malaysia at Sasana Kijang, Bank Negara Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur at 0900am (0100). * Prime Minister Najib Razak attends North Corridor Implementation Authority meeting at Prime Minister's Office, Putrajaya at 0930am (0130). * KUB Agrotech Sdn Bhd signs memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sutracom Sdn Bhd to build a palm oil mill in Sarawak, at Singgahsana Hotel at 0930am (0130). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei climbs 1 pct to 7-1/2-month high on weak yen > US STOCKS-Wall St ends almost flat as Bernanke warns on "cliff" > TREASURIES OUTLOOK-Prices drop as Fed announces new bond-buying program > FOREX-Yen extends fall, USD pinned down by aggressive Fed > PRECIOUS-Gold rises after Fed makes surprise low-rate pledge > Oil up on more Fed stimulus, OPEC holds output target > VEGOILS-Palm oil ends off one-month low on bearish USDA data MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > Petronas completes takeover of Canada's Progress > India's November natural rubber imports jump 41 pct > Barry Callebaut sees modest growth in chocolate market > Petronas raises Dec Tapis crude alpha to $5/bbl > Big Three rubber producers to maintain export curbs > Asia-Pacific free trade talks make progress, slowly > Malakoff to offer a third of shares in $1 bln Malaysian IPO > Malaysian tycoon offers to take Guoco private for $1.1bln > Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia OTHER DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com