Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and
market news which could have an influence on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0020 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1419.45 -0.63% -9.030
USD/JPY 83.62 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7265 -- -0.005
SPOT GOLD 1695.6 -0.06% -1.090
US CRUDE 86.28 0.45% 0.390
DOW JONES 13170.72 -0.56% -74.73
ASIA ADRS 125.35 -0.16% -0.20
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, oil fall on fears of US 'fiscal cliff'
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly weak; Manila further slips below record peak
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:
* BiotechCorp announces partnership to improve healthcare for tropical
diseases at Sheraton Imperial Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 0930am (0130).
* Prime Minister Najib Razak receives courtesy visit by Thai Defence Minister
Sukumpol Sawanatat at the Prime Minister's Office, at 1120am (0320), and attends
East Coast Economic Region meeting at Special Meeting Room, Prime Minister's
Office, Putrajaya at 1515pm (0715).
* K&N Kenanga Holdings Bhd's media briefing on the acquisition of ECM Libra
Investment Bank Bhd at Kenanga International, Kuala Lumpur at 1130am (0330).
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei Dec futures, options seen settling at 9,720.36 -sources
> US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends 6-day winning streak on 'cliff' anxiety
> TREASURIES-Prices ease as 30-year auction mediocre
> FOREX-Yen on track for another sorry week as BOJ looms
> PRECIOUS-Gold falls as Fed fears prompt funds to liquidate positions
> Oil falls as fiscal cliffhanger fuels caution
> VEGOILS-Palm oil ends off 3-year low on stocks, U.S. fiscal woes
MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
> AirAsia unveils $9.4 billion Airbus order
> Encana, PetroChina take $2.2 bln stab at joint venture
> Phillips considers sale of Irish, Malaysian refining stakes
> India Nov cooking oil imports drop by a third on the mth-trade
> Malaysia's Axiata buys Cambodia telco rival for $155 mln
> Petronas awards production sharing contract for Sabah block
> FEATURE-Malaysia's plan to dam its frontier for energy generates dismay
> Diary
> Stocks news
> Press digest
> Political risk
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
OTHER DIARIES & DATA
U.S. earnings diary
European earnings diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com