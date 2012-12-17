Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which could have an influence on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0027 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1413.58 -0.41% -5.870 USD/JPY 84.02 -0.34% -0.290 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7248 -- 0.021 SPOT GOLD 1694.66 -0.03% -0.430 US CRUDE 86.93 0.23% 0.200 DOW JONES 13135.01 -0.27% -35.71 ASIA ADRS 125.98 0.50% 0.63 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares fall on US fiscal worry; oil up on China SE Asia Stocks-Manila underperforms; profit-taking derails rally WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT: * Telekom Malaysia Bhd signs collaborative agreement with Interbase Resources Sdn Bhd (Lelong.my) at Menara TM, Kuala Lumpur at 1100am (0300). * Prime Minister Najib Razak chairs National Security Council meeting at Perdana Putra Complex, Putrajaya at 1500pm (0700), and opens National Farmers Association Annual General Meeting at Berjaya Times Square Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 2030pm (1230). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei climbs 1.3 pct to 8-month high after LDP victory > US STOCKS-Wall St ends lower on sour Apple, 'cliff' uncertainty > TREASURIES OUTLOOK-Prices rise as tame inflation supports Fed policy > FOREX-Yen slumps to 20-mth low following LDP victory > PRECIOUS-Gold under $1,700 on US fiscal worry, thin holiday trade > Oil rises on China data as January Brent nears expiry > VEGOILS-Palm oil inches up, posts 4th straight weekly loss MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS: > EU and Singapore agree free trade deal > Saudi Telecom's Indonesia unit eyes $300 mln in towers sale > Encana, PetroChina take $2.2 bln stab at joint venture > Russian oil firm set to drill in Cuban waters > KB Fin directors seek to cut offer for ING's S.Korea insurance unit > Diary > Stocks news > Press digest > Political risk ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia OTHER DIARIES & DATA U.S. earnings diary European earnings diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com