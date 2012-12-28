Following is a list of events in Malaysia as well as news company-related and market news which
could have an influence on the local market.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0002 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1418.1 -0.12% -1.730
USD/JPY 86.4 0.36% 0.310
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7407 -- 0.007
SPOT GOLD 1662.15 -0.07% -1.140
US CRUDE 91.38 0.56% 0.510
DOW JONES 13096.31 -0.14% -18.28
ASIA ADRS 130.67 0.28% 0.37
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-US stocks cut most losses; yen hits two-yr low
SE Asia Stocks-Most up; Thai SET near 1,400 mark on fund buying
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MALAYSIA, IN TIMES LOCAL FOLLOWED BY GMT:
* Malaysia NGV Sdn Bhd and Jeffa Holdings Sdn Bhd sign joint venture agreement for
regasification plant and 200 IGasStation at Royale Chulan Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 0930am (0130).
* Deputy Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin attends special meeting with administrative and
diplomatic officers at Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) at 1000am (0200),
presents Malaysian Premier Literary Awards 2010/2011 at KL Hilton Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1500pm
(0700), and launches the NSTP-Media Prima Disaster Fund at Sri Pentas, Petaling Jaya at 1700pm
(0900).
* Deputy Information, Communications and Culture Minister Joseph Salang attends Asean
International Film Festival & Awards at Royale Chulan Hotel, Kuala Lumpur at 1015am (0215).
MARKET NEWS
> Japan's Nikkei set to post best yearly gain since 2005
> US STOCKS-Wall St rebounds on House session, but off for 4th day
> TREASURIES-Bond prices climb as U.S. nears 'fiscal cliff'
> FOREX-Yen extends weakness; dollar slips as US fiscal talks eyed
> PRECIOUS-Gold up again but gains small as fiscal crisis hedge
> Oil eases as U.S. budget uncertainty drags on
> Palm climbs to 5-week high on floods, demand outlook
MALAYSIA IN THE NEWS:
> Indonesia to beef up tin export purity rules in 2013 -official
> Malaysia's Perodua spends $257 mln to boost car manufacturing
