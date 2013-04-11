Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nomura Equity Research raised its target price on Axiata Group Bhd to 7.60 ringgit from 7.10 as it expects the telecom company's operations in Indonesia, XL Axiata, to turn around next year.
XL is expected to contribute positively when it completes a $4 billion network ramp-up, which has raised costs and shrunk profit margins.
Nomura said the investment was "critical" for XL to transition into data, although competition may be more intense with new players coming into the fray.
Nomura maintained a 'buy' call on the Axiata stock, which has gained nearly 4 percent in the past month.
The stock was up 0.15 percent at 6.67 ringgit at 1027am (0227GMT), while the benchmark index rose 0.37 percent.
(Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)