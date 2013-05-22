Shares in CIMB Group Berhad, southeast Asia's
fifth-largest bank by assets, were up after its first quarter
results came in higher than expected.
The bank reported late on Tuesday a 37 percent jump in net
profit, boosted by asset sales, but remained cautious on its
outlook.
In a research note on Wednesday, Kenanga Research stuck to
its "outperform" call on the bank.
"The current share price is already near our Target price
of 8.60 ringgit, offering little upside potential," it said.
HwangDBS Vickers Research also left its recommendations on
the stock unchanged, with a "maintain" call and a target price
of 8.70 ringgit per share.
In a research note, HwangDBS said CIMB will likely face
pressure from higher overheads in the full financial 2013,
limiting its earnings growth.
CIMB shares were trading up 1.65 percent at 8.64 ringgit,
while the benchmark composite index was up 0.33 percent
at 1795.03.
1125 am (0303 GMT)
10:18 22May13 RTRS-STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-Affin Investment
downgrades Alliance Financial Group
Affin Investment Bank downgraded Alliance Financial Group
to "reduce" from "add", saying the stock's recent
gains have hurt its valuations.
The investment bank left its target price for the stock
unchanged at 4.78 ringgit per share, adding that the group's
prospects remain intact.
Alliance Financial shares were trading up 0.6 percent at 5.00
ringgit, while the benchmark composite index was up 0.33
percent at 1793.44.
10.03 am (0203 GMT)
