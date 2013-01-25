UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Kenanga Research initiated coverage of DRB-Hicom Bhd with an "outperform" call and a target price of 3.45 ringgit per share, citing strong growth prospects for the firm's car-making and property business.
"In our view, the stock is undervalued, underpriced and clearly under-appreciated," Kenanga said in a research note on Friday.
There is strong growth potential for the company's automotive business which makes Proton cars. The DRB-Hicom's assembly contract with Volkswagen will also help, it said, adding that the firm's property division will benefit from the huge land banks it holds.
"The group has always had a large development land bank with the hot ones now being in Iskandar, Johor and in Glenmarie, Klang Valley," Kenanga said.
As of 1133 (0313 GMT) DRB-Hicom was unchanged at 2.60 ringgit per share while the benchmark index was up 0.14 percent at 1637.61.
(Reporting by Siva Sithraputhran siva.sithraputhran@thomsonreuters.com; Editing by G.Ram Mohan; Reuters Messaging: Siva.sithraputhran.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources