Shares of George Kent (Malaysia) Bhd rose as much as 14.56 percent after the mechanical and engineering firm-led consortium won a contract for Malaysia's light rail transit (LRT) extension line project.

By 10:52am (0252 GMT), the counter was up 8.74 percent at 1.12 ringgit per share with 1.15 million shares changing hands against an average of 232,900 for the past 30 trading days. The broader index increased 0.12 percent.

Syarikat Prasarana Bhd, the state-owned project and asset owner for the LRT project, said on Tuesday George Kent-led consortium won the contract for systems works for the extension project, without disclosing the value of the contract.

The job has been reportedly scrutinised by local and foreign contractors for weeks as the tender closed more than a year ago yet the result was not disclosed.

It has been reported earlier that George Kent-led consortium had already won the project despite being not the lowest bidder, and having not meet the technical requirements to undertake the project.

A consortium led by Balfour Petty PLC was believed to have placed in the lowest bid, according to a report by The Edge Malaysia last month.

For a related story, click

1106 (0306 GMT) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui in Kuala Lumpur; yantoultra.ngui@thomsonreuters.com)

****************************************************************

10:25 STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-RHB ups Daibochi's fair value

RHB Research raised Daibochi Plastic and Packaging Industry Bhd's fair value to 3.39 ringgit per share from 3.05 ringgit citing the packaging material maker's sustainable profit margin going forward among reasons.

"Despite the anticipation of rising raw material prices, we are comforted by Daibochi's higher-margin packaging and cost cutting measures to help sustain its margins," the research house said in a note on Wednesday.

Maintaining its 'market perform' on the stock, RHB said Daibochi's margins could remain sustainable at an earnings before interest and taxes of 11-12 percent helped by efficient waste management and better contribution from higher-margin products.

By 10:05am (0205 GMT), the counter remained unchanged at 3.29 ringgit per share, while the broader index rose 0.16 percent.

1008 (0208)

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui in Kuala Lumpur; yantoultra.ngui@thomsonreuters.com)

****************************************************************

10:04 STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-RHB raises Lafarge to 'outperform'

RHB Research raised its call on Lafarge Malayan Cement Bhd to 'outperform' from 'market perform' on the back of rising domestic demand and higher cement selling prices.

"As the largest cement player in Malaysia with a lion market share of 40 percent, Lafarge is a good proxy to the massive public and oil and gas infrastructure spending," RHB said in a note on Wednesday.

"Rising domestic cement demand also allows Lafarge to unlock its earnings potential by changing its sales mix towards even more high-margin domestic sales vis-a-vis low-margin export sales," RHB added.

RHB raised Lafarge's fair value by 23 percent to 9.05 ringgit per share from 7.34 ringgit previously.

As of 0149 GMT, Lafarge's shares rose 2.5 percent against the Malaysian benchmark stock index's 0.15 percent rise.

0950 (0150 GMT)

(Reporting by Anuradha Raghu in Kuala Lumpur; anuradha.raghu@thomsonreuters.com)