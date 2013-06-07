HwangDBS Vickers Research initiated coverage on Hong Leong
Financial Group Berhad with a "buy" call and a target
price of 18.80 ringgit per share, but said privatization bids
and corporate streamlining could re-rate its share price.
"Based on previous takeover offers for entities within Hong
Leong Group, there could be a 30-40 percent premium to its
valuations," HwangDBS said in a note on Friday.
The research house said the privatization could be a
"prelude to corporate streamlining within the group", and allow
investors to focus on Hong Leong Bank Berhad as the
only listed entity.
"It is inefficient to have so many listed entities in the
group, especially if the counters have low trading liquidity.
The next privatisation target could be Hong Leong Financial
Group," it added.
HwangDBS added that a key risk is the weaker-than-expected
delivery by Hong Leong Bank, which makes up more than 90 percent
of the group's earnings.
In February, the group, which is controlled by the country's
sixth-richest man Quek Leng Chan, failed to take its 79
percent-owned investment banking arm Hong Leong Capital Bhd
private as shareholders held out for a better offer.
Shares in Hong Leong Financial gained 1.47 percent against
the Malaysian benchmark stock index's, 0.29 percent
rise.
0947 (0147 GMT)
(Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Supriya Kurane)