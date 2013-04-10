RHB Research cut its target price on Malaysia Building Society Bhd to 3.05 ringgit from 3.15 after the lender's biggest shareholder expanded its share base by converting warrants.

The Employees Provident Fund converted 331.7 million warrants, raising its stake to 69.9 percent from 62.2 percent, RHB said in a report on Wednesday.

This may dilute the company's earnings per share by 18 percent this year, said RHB.

"While our new fair value suggests a limited upside, Malaysia Building Society's attractive loan and deposit campaigns, as well as the company's auto loans tie-up, may give rise to some pleasant surprises in the future," it added.

The brokerage maintained a 'buy' call on the stock.

The stock was unchanged at 2.73 ringgit as of 0940am (0140GMT), while the benchmark index was up 0.14 percent.

0942 (0142 GMT) (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)