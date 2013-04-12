BRIEF-Bank Of East Asia appoints Henry Tang Ying-Yen as independent non-executive director
* Henry tang ying-yen has been appointed as an independent non-executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HwangDBS Vickers Research raised its target price for lender AEON Credit Service (M) Bhd to 16.10 ringgit from 11.30 ringgit, saying it expects a strong loan growth supported by the company's personal and vehicle financing.
"We expect Aeon Credit to deliver record earnings this year, with the loan book growing 54 percent to 2.3 billion," said HwangDBS in a report on Friday. The brokerage maintained a 'hold' rating on the company's shares.
Aeon Credit will benefit from revised salaries in the lower-income group, as well as the company's larger distribution from its branch expansion, HwangDBS said.
Shares of the company were down 0.42 percent at 14.38 ringgit at 1044am (0244 GMT) while the benchmark index was up 0.2 percent.
1046 (0246 GMT) (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Henry tang ying-yen has been appointed as an independent non-executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Plans to earn 350,000 euros ($370,370.00) net profit in 2017
* FY revenue 18.7 million euros ($19.79 million) versus 14.9 million euros year ago Source text: http://bit.ly/2moA5FJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9449 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)