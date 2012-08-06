KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 - Kenanga Research raised IJM Land
Berhad's target price to 2.75 ringgit from 2.64
ringgit after it was reported that the company has formed a
joint venture to develop a property site in London.
"We are positive on the venture as the group is now seeking
new earnings growth avenues overseas given its already high
earnings base in Malaysia," Kenanga said in a research note on
Monday.
IJM Land said in a stock exchange filing that it formed a
joint venture with Lite Bell Consolidated Sdn Bhd to buy a 2.7
acre site on Royal Mint Street in London for 98.4 million
ringgit.
There are no issues with the financing of the project and
IJM Land's net gearing is set to rise only marginally, Kenanga
said, adding that the project, due to be launched in the latter
part of 2014, will start contributing to revenue from the
financial year 2015 onwards.
At 11.25 am, (0325 GMT) IJM Land was unchanged at 2.45
ringgit while the FTSE Bursa KLCI index was up 4.39
points at 1639.45.
10:35 STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-Kenanga downgrades plantation
sector to neutral
Kenanga Research downgraded Malaysia's plantation sector
stocks to 'neutral' ahead of what it expects to be a weak
results season and lower crude palm oil prices.
"We estimate that CPO prices will need to reach another new
high of 3,300 ringgit in 2012 for most planters just to maintain
their same earnings achieved in 2011," it said in a research
note on Monday.
Five of the seven plantation stocks Kenanga covers are
expected to report below-consensus earnings in quarterly results
due this month.
The five are KL Kepong Berhad, Genting Plantations
Berhad, IJM Plantations Berhad, TSH
Resources Berhad and Ta Ann Holdings Berhad.
Tree stress is taking a toll across the sector, Kenanga
said, citing crude palm oil production in the first half of 2012
which came in 7 percent below its own estimate.
At 10:48 am, KL Kepong was down 0.16 ringgit at 23.26 while
TSH Resources and Genting Plantations were unchanged at 2.64
ringgit and 9.29 ringgit respectively. IOI Corp Berhad was down
0.01 ringgit at 5.17 ringgit and Sime Darby was up 0.01 ringgit
at 9.82 ringgit.
The FTSE Bursa KLCI index was up 5.89 points at 1640.84.
(Reporting by Siva Sithraputhran in Kuala Lumpur;
siva.sithraputhran@thomsonreuters.com)