UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Kenanga Research initiated coverage of multi-level marketing firm Hai-O Enterprise Berhad with an "outperform" call, citing the company's strong business prospects.
"We like Hai-O for its strong multi-level marketing business growth that will see it making a substantial growth in earnings," Kenanga said in a research note on Thursday.
Hai-O has a decent dividend yield and has been constantly liquid with a net cash position while its capital expenditure and advertising costs are low, it added.
Kenanga set a target price of 2.90 ringgit per share for the stock.
At 1013 (0213 GMT) Hai-O was down 0.01 ringgit at 2.48 ringgit while the benchmark composite index was down 0.02 points at 1682.62.
(Reporting by Siva Sithraputhran in Kuala Lumpur, Editing by Anupama Dwivedi; Siva.Sithraputhran@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: Siva.sithraputhran.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources