Affin Investment Bank raised its call on oil and gas
services firm Petra Energy Bhd to 'add' from 'reduce',
citing stronger earnings growth from its recently acquired
service contracts.
The research house lifted its earnings forecast for the
financial years of 2013 and 2014 by 23.9 percent and 38.3
percent after pencilling in profit contributions from the Kapal,
Banang, Meranti (KBM) risk service contract and the
Gumusut-Kakap offshore service contract.
Affin also revised Petra Energy's target price to 1.95
ringgit from 1.62 ringgit previously.
As of 0300 GMT, Petra Energy's shares inched down 0.6
percent against the Malaysian benchmark stock index
which fell 0.1 percent.
1101 (0301 GMT)
(Reporting by Anuradha Raghu in Kuala Lumpur;
anuradha.raghu@thomsonreuters.com)
****************************************************************
1040 STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-RHB ups Parkson Holdings fair
value
RHB Research raised its fair value estimate on shares of
Parkson Holdings Bhd to 5.32 ringgit from 4.90
ringgit, citing the retailer's expansion plans.
Parkson shares were flat at 5.20 ringgit, while the
benchmark composite index was down 0.07 percent at 1654.94.
Parkson's operations in China will continue to be a key
driver for the company's prospects, with 8 to 10 stores opening
annually in smaller cities, RHB said in a note on Monday.
The company's operations in Indonesia is growing steadily
and it plans to open stores in Cambodia and Myanmar in 2013, the
brokerage said. In Malaysia, the firm's wholly-owned shopping
mall, KL Festival City, contributed to operating profit
positively in 2012, RHB said.
However, Parkson's shares could be hurt by a slowdown in
consumer spending in China and if expenses on new stores and
malls exceed expectations, it added.
1038 (0238)
(Reporting by Siva Sithraputhran in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by
Anand Basu; siva.sithraputhran@thomsonreuters.com)