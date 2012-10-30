Kenanga Research has reduced its target price for Petronas
Chemicals Group Bhd, Malaysia's largest producer of
integrated chemicals, to 6.99 ringgit from 7.46 ringgit citing a
short-term negative impact from the company's divestment of its
vinyl business.
"The exercise is expected to impact earnings in the near
term, but the longer run outcome should be positive as the
company could focus on its high-margin products that are more
closely integrated within the product value chain," said Kenanga
in a report on Tuesday.
The brokerage maintained its 'outperform' call on the stock,
which hit a year-to-date low of 6.43 ringgit earlier this month.
At 9.50 am (0150 GMT) it was down 0.62 percent at 6.38 ringgit.
Petronas Chemicals will incur a cost of 560 million ringgit
to discontinue its vinyl business, which was said to perform
unsatisfactorily relative to the company's other segments.
The vinyl business makes key products essential to the
manufacturing of pipes, roofing tiles, wires and cables. The
company's vinyl plants in Malaysia and Vietnam will require up
to three years for decommisioning, it said in a statement
yesterday. State-owned Petroliam Nasional Bhd remains the
company's largest shareholder, with a 64.4 percent stake.
0950 (0150 GMT)
(Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by
Sunil Nair; alzaquan.amerhamzah@thomsonreuters.com)