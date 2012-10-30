Kenanga Research has reduced its target price for Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd, Malaysia's largest producer of integrated chemicals, to 6.99 ringgit from 7.46 ringgit citing a short-term negative impact from the company's divestment of its vinyl business.

"The exercise is expected to impact earnings in the near term, but the longer run outcome should be positive as the company could focus on its high-margin products that are more closely integrated within the product value chain," said Kenanga in a report on Tuesday.

The brokerage maintained its 'outperform' call on the stock, which hit a year-to-date low of 6.43 ringgit earlier this month. At 9.50 am (0150 GMT) it was down 0.62 percent at 6.38 ringgit.

Petronas Chemicals will incur a cost of 560 million ringgit to discontinue its vinyl business, which was said to perform unsatisfactorily relative to the company's other segments.

The vinyl business makes key products essential to the manufacturing of pipes, roofing tiles, wires and cables. The company's vinyl plants in Malaysia and Vietnam will require up to three years for decommisioning, it said in a statement yesterday. State-owned Petroliam Nasional Bhd remains the company's largest shareholder, with a 64.4 percent stake.

