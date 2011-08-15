LONDON, Aug 15 Russian Urals crude on Monday hovered near the strongest levels this year with the grade's strength in the Baltic drawing volumes from the Mediterranean in a fairly rare arbitrage operation.

"I hear a major is taking two Suez cargoes to the north from the first decade (first 10 days of September)," a trader with a major said. "Both to Rotterdam".

On Friday, Urals was estimated to trade at BFOE minus 45 cents a barrel in the Baltic, at BFOE minus 95 cents in the Mediterranean for Aframax tankers and at BFOE minus $1.30 for Suezmax.

Sweet barrels were also perceived to be firming up on Monday with Azeri Light hovering at around BFOE plus $4.80/$4.90 a barrel, close to its all-time high premium of about $4.90 in April.

Russian crude oil export duty will rise from Sept. 1 to $444.1 per tonne from $438.2 in August due to higher crude prices, finance ministry and Reuters calculations showed on Monday.

Sources also told Reuters that Kazakh state producer Kazmunaigas E&P may cut exports by 160,000-180,000 tonne or two tankers in August through the Russian Atyrau-Samara pipeline due to a continuing strike at oil fields. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Jason Neely)