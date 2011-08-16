LONDON, Aug 16 Russian sour Urals crude firmed on Tuesday, with one cargo sold at the highest differential in 11 months, due to tight supplies and active bids from BP and Litasco.

"End-August is very tight," a trader said.

Another trader said that even though August cargoes were sold out and September programmes were some time away from release, the activity in the window remained quite active.

URALS

* In the public trading window, Shell sold Aug. 26-30 to BP at dated BFOE minus 10 cents a barrel, the highest level since mid-September last year.

* Shell sold Sept. 5-9 to Lukoil at dated minus 50 cents.

* In the Mediterranean, Litasko bid for 80,000 tonnes at dated minus 55 cents a barrel.

* "Shell is of course benefiting from the rally as they have amassed such a large number of August cargoes," a trader said. "But on the other hand they are also suffering from this rally because the pricing of their term September cargoes from Rosen is also happening now. So Shell needs to intervene in the window to contain the rally a bit so the Rosneft cargo pricing doesn't become too expensive."

AZERI LIGHT, SWEETS

* Azeri Light and other sweet barrels have been sold strong premiums. Azeri Light is seen around $4.80/$4.90.

* "Caspian sweets are in the seller's market," one trader said. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone and Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Keiron Henderson)