LONDON, Aug 17 Russian Urals crude hit a new 11-month high in the Mediterranean and eased slightly in the Baltic after a rally, which traders said might draw bigger volumes of competing grades such as Iraqi to the region.

"The margins have weakened, the flat price has gone up, so frankly Urals seems a bit overpriced in the north," one trader with a major said.

"Some people are looking for sour for September," another trader said. "But there is no (Iraqi) Kirkuk for September, so the market is very tight".

Another trader said Urals' strength has prompted buyers to look at the Iraqi Basra grade, which is much rarer in Europe.

The development would be similar to the one in July, when Urals' strength attracted four very large crude carriers (VLCC) and one Suezmax tanker with Basra to the Mediterranean and the Baltic.

"People are looking at alternatives but there isn't a lot around," a trader with a second major said.

In the Platts window, Shell sold a Sept 2-6 cargo in the Baltic to Preem at BFOE minus 40 cents, some 30 cents weaker than on Tuesday.

In the Mediterranean, Gunvor sold a 80,000-tonne, Sept 3-7 cargo to Lukoil at BFOE minus 25 cents, some 30 cents stronger than on Tuesday.

Russia also published on Wednesday a preliminary loading schedule for the first days of September showing ample supplies from both Novorossiisk and Primorsk on Sept 1-5.

"It looks like a full schedule so far but that might change of course as we have already seen it many times in the past months," one trader said.

Azeri was assessed at around an all-time high of BFOE plus $5 while CPC was seen at around BFOE plus $1.3-$1.5, also a very strong and probably "overheated" level, a trader with a major said.

A preliminary loading schedule showed on Wednesday that CPC Blend exports from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk will edge up to 2.583 million tonnes in September from 2.517 million in August. (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, Dmitry Zhdannikov and Alla Afanasyeva; editing by Anthony Barker)